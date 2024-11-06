Ruto praises Trump’s leadership in congratulations message

In a statement shared on his social media, President Ruto expressed his personal sentiments and spoke on behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya.

Ruto described Trump’s victory as a testament to the firm resolve of the American people to repose confidence in his visionary, bold, and innovative leadership.

He further acknowledged the expectations that come with such leadership, noting that this phase of Trump’s journey in governance opens doors for renewed cooperation between Kenya and the United States.

Ruto emphasised Kenya’s readiness to work closely with Trump’s administration on issues of shared interest, mentioning specific areas like trade, investment, technology & innovation, peace and security, and sustainable development.

He indicated that Kenya is keen to enhance its cooperation with the United States in these fields, underlining the importance of strong bilateral relations.

The president went on to elaborate on the long-standing partnership between Kenya and the United States.

According to Ruto, this relationship spans over sixty years, built on the solid foundation of shared values of democracy, development, and mutual respect.

President William Ruto at the White House

He expressed optimism about working with Trump’s administration to tackle global challenges, promote peace and security, and foster inclusive economic growth for the benefit of both nations’ peoples.