Watch as Ruto says special prayer before deploying 900 KDF troops to DRC

Denis Mwangi

This is the first time President Ruto has deployed KDF troops outside the country as the commander in chief

President William Ruto says special prayer before deploying 900 KDF troops to DRC on November 2, 2022
President William Ruto handed the Kenya flag to the Kenya Defence Forces troops heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo for a peacekeeping mission.

President Ruto also prayed for the safety of Kenyan soldiers and asked God to grant the troops success in the mission.

The event was held at the Embakasi Garrison where he flagged off the teams on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Before you are men and women from the Kenya Defence Forces. There are on a mission to protect humanity, mothers and children and our brothers & sisters in the DRC. We pray for them heavenly father, as they go to execute this mandate, that you will go ahead of them.

KDF troops awaiting deployment to DRC
KDF troops awaiting deployment to DRC
Protect these men and women, give wisdom to their commanders, give them favour as they work with other forces and the people of DRC. You have promised us heavenly father, that your peace goes beyond human understanding.

We pray that father as these men and women work to create stability peace and security in DRC, you will give them the know-how, the knowledge and most importantly, protect them. We commit ourselves and them and their families to your safekeeping as they leave, today and the days to come, we pray for them every father,” Ruto said.

During the deployment, President Ruto said he consulted the UN Secretary-General and fellow regional heads of state.

Ruto flagged off about 900 troops to travel to the troubled DRC as part of the East African Community (EAC) force.

There are also soldiers from South Sudan, Burundi, and Uganda in the regional force.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

