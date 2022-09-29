Ruto sued over Mutyambai's replacement

The suit filed at the High Court in Milimani by Dr Magare Gikenyi -a consultant trauma and general surgeon- says Koome’s nomination was illegal and not compliant with the constitution.

Koome was nominated to succeed Mutyambai, who has proceeded on terminal leave due to health issues.

The doctor argued that the recruitment of an IG of Police, should only be done by the National Police Service Commission.

“The President is giving himself powers which he does not have. Only the National Police Service Commission initiates the process once a vacancy in the office of the Inspector-General becomes available. The president has no powers to recruit the IG single-handedly,” the surgeon said in the court documents.

He argued that Ruto’s actions could lead to loss of public confidence, anarchy and outright abuse of power against independent institutions.

“This ultra vires, null and void and unconstitutional action of the president needs to be stopped for the sake of the rule of law. If the same is left unabated, the independence of the inspector general and police service commission will be lost/eroded,” he added.

Sections 12 and 13 of the National Police Act give the procedure on how an IG should be recruited and appointed.

Procedure for appointment of the Inspector-General of Police

Whenever a vacancy arises in the IG’s office the NPSC is expected to gazette the vacancy and publish the same in at least two other daily newspapers of national circulation and call for applications.

The commission considers the applications, conducts public interviews and shortlists at least three persons qualified for the position advertised.

The names of the persons shortlisted should be published in the Kenya Gazette and forwarded to the president for nomination.

Head of State is obligated to pick one of the people shortlisted and forward the same to Parliament for approval within seven days.