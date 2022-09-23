National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi have announced the official opening of the 13th Parliament by President William Ruto.
Ruto sets date to open & address 13th Parliament
MPs and Senators summoned for Ruto's maiden address in Parliament as president
Recommended articles
In a notice shared on Friday, Wetangula and Kingi said that President Ruto will open the National Assembly and Senate and make an address on September 29, 2022.
“Following a notification by H.E. the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, H.E. (Dr.) William S. Ruto, CGH, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Speaker of the Senate have scheduled a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament to take place on Thursday, 29th September 2022 commencing at 2.30 pm for purposes of opening the 13th Parliament,” the notice read in part.
After President Ruto makes his address in the house, the sitting shall be adjourned until the Speakers convene both houses in order to start conducting business.
According to the Standing Orders, Wetangula shall lead the session assisted by Kingi.
“When delivering an address to the House, the President shall be heard in silence and the address shall not be followed by any comment or question,” reads part of the Standing orders.
He will congratulate the newly elected leaders as well as reiterate his agenda for the country.
President Ruto is expected to discuss a raft of issues regarding the roll-out of his administration and rally MPs to play their part in delivering his campaign manifesto.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke