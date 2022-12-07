Ruto invites Facebook and Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

President Ruto spoke during the launch of the Virtual Desktop Programme at Kabete Technical Institute on Tuesday, December 6 2022.

The 5th President's first Jamhuri Day will focus on technology and innovation, unlike previous celebrations that featured political speeches and parades in between entertainment.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I deliberately decided that this year’s Jamhuri Day is going to be profiled properly and themed as the innovation Jamhuri Day," President Ruto said.

"Instead of inviting the usual people who we invite, I have decided to invite our technology leaders worldwide from Facebook and Google, so that we can share with them the opportunities that exist in a world that is increasingly becoming digital," Ruto said.

Earlier during a session with members of his Cabinet, it was decided that all national celebrations, going forward, would have themes.

However, the team resolved to maintain the rotational celebration of the national holidays across the country, where different counties have an opportunity to play host.

“Consequently, and in an effort to compliment the rotation of the host county for national days, all national celebrations will exhibit a sectorial theme.

"The state ceremonies will highlight the strides made in achieving our national aspirations; particularly the state ceremonies that mark the solemn and sacred national days of Madaraka Day, Mashujaa Day and Jamuhuri Day,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya