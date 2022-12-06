Ruto's Cabinet donates Sh17 million to National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund

The National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund was established to help Kenyans in drought-stricken areas.

This follows a personal commitment by the Cabinet Secretaries to donate one-months salary to the fund.

“In solidarity with all Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought, the meeting resolved that all members will forgo one-month salary as their individual and collective contribution towards the ongoing State interventions that support all the Kenyans affected by the drought,” a statement from the Cabinet officer said.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, Cabinet Secretaries earn a monthly salary of Sh924,000.

This comprises a basic salary of Sh554,400, a house allowance of Sh200,000, and a market adjustment of Sh169,600.

Long-term food security measures

In November 2022, Cabinet approved the long-term measures to address the cyclic drought situation and the cost of living, Cabinet assessed the food supply situation in the country.

“The meeting noted that the cost of the nation's staple food, maize, remains unacceptably high currently retailing at between Sh180 and Sh210 for a 2 kg packet,” Cabinet noted.

Kenyan farmers also got a reprieve after the team resolved to give local producers priority over imported maize.

“Cabinet noted that harvesting of maize was ongoing across the country, with this year's crop estimated to yield about 30 million bags of maize. In honour of our nation's sacred duty to our farmers, Cabinet resolved that the farmers' produce will be accorded priority access to the market,” the Cabinet Office shared.

With a consumption trend of 45 million bags, the cabinet secretaries resolved to cover the deficit by importing 10 million bags of maize.