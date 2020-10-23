Do not allow the BBI debate to be turned political – Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans not to allow the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to be turned into a political debate.

Speaking on Friday when he met the Boda Boda Association of Kenya in Pumwani, the Head of State said everyone should read the document and whoever believes it will be beneficial to them, should support it.

He reiterated that the BBI document is not about anybody, and that he personally believes it has the framework to change and protect the lives of Kenyans.

“Tumefungua BBI I urge you to read na mkishasoma mimi naamini ikon a mambo mazuri and don’t make it political and if you personally believe that it is beneficial, please support it. Do not allow this debate to be turned political. This is not about anybody. Mwishowe wewe ndio utachagua ule unataka hakuna mtu atakuzuia kufanya hivyo…Lakini kama hii document ikon a kitu, na mimi naamini iko na mengi ya kubadilisha na kulinda Maisha yako iunge mkono ndio wakenya wasonge mbele vile mimi nataka wana boda boda wasonge mbele,” said President Kenyatta.

Avoid being misused by politicians

The Head of State called on boda boda riders to avoid being misused by politicians, because every election cycle, they use and dump them.

The President encouraged the riders to instead strive to better their lives and make them meaningful.

“And I say so because if you do not pay the price, someone will pay to misuse you. So instead of being usable and ultimately disposable. Ukitumia kitu, shelf life yake ikiisha unatupa…na ndio unaona mnatumiwa wakati wa uchaguzi. Mjiulize kama hio ndio Maisha mnataka. You must make your lives meaningful,” said Uhuru Kenyatta.