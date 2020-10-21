President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have received the final Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reports, at the Kisii State Lodge.

The report was handed over to the two leaders by the Haji-led BBI Steering Committee, on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta thanked the Steering Committee and the technical team for the work they have done, and putting the interest of Kenyans first.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said there are people who have been opposing the report that did not exist, but we now have something to talk about, adding that after the handshake with President Kenyatta, this was the best way to save Kenyans.

"This is the day that many people have been waiting for… Today finally nyoka imetoka. We now have a report and people can now talk about a report. There have been people who have been speculating about it, some even have expressed opposition before they see it, but finally it is here," said Odinga.

"This is not about making Raila President and Uhuru Kenyatta Prime minister. These are recommendations, they are not cast in stone," added the former Prime Minister.