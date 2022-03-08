President Uhuru announces crackdown on boda boda riders

This follows an incident that occurred on March 4, where a female motorist was harassed and sexually assaulted by boda boda riders after she was involved in an accident on Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

President Kenyatta said the operation beginning in Nairobi County on March 8 is necessary in order to restore sanity back to the sector, which has come to be associated with acts of extreme violence.

President Kenyatta was speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, where he was the chief guest at this year's International Women’s Day national celebration.

Pulse Live Kenya

Arrest of 239 suspects in Forest Road incident

Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said 239 boda boda riders who perpetrated the March 4 incident, had been arrested between Monday and Tuesday. Those found to have criminal records are set to be arraigned.

Transport CS James Macharia decried the notorious behaviour in the boda boda sector, saying ‘enough is enough’ and that such behaviour would no longer be tolerated.

“What happened last Friday is not acceptable by any standards. These people were behaving like beasts… like they are not human at all. We literate that time has come and we shall make sure that before long, this madness has come to an end,” said CS Macharia.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso in an interview with Citizen TV explained that after the assault, the lady was taken to the nearby police station and the incident was booked.