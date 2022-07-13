RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Karua will jail you - Uhuru warns rogue politicians

Cyprian Kimutai

President Kenyatta described Karua as a woman of integrity

Speaking during a development tour of Nairobi's Eastlands, the President cautioned Kenyans against being cheated into electing selfish and power hungry politicians, and instead choose leaders who are committed to advancing public good.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has admitted that during his tenure, he was soft on corrupt politicians but promised Kenyans that Martha Karua if elected as the Deputy President come August 9, will not go easy on anyone.

Speaking during a development tour in Muhuri Muchiri in Ruai, President Kenyatta rallied Kenyans to vote for Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga and his running mate as "they have a tough stance on corruption," he said.

The President cited Karua's role as an advocate of the High Court as well as her four-year stint as the Minister for Justice, National Cohesion and Constitutional Affairs during the late Mwai Kibaki's administration as justification for her tenacity and love for justice.

“We have had peace because of the handshake I had with Raila and I love the way he has joined hands with the tough woman Martha Karua. A woman who will not hesitate (to take action) against thieves. They will be in cells. She won’t forgive them like I did,” he said.

The President further reiterated his support for Raila and Karua, saying he has identified the perfect duo to continue with the development that he started.

“They (Raila and Karua) are the ones who will be able to continue with this job for us to ensure we have a country that is being led in a just manner, the right way and in a way that solves citizens’ problems,” he added.

Uhuru further threw jibes at his Deputy, Dr William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza faction as a whole, describing them as a group of politicians that focus only on "insults."

“I see the path of Raila and Karua as the best one for Kenya. Truth be told. The other camp is just empty talk and insults. When they go to meetings, they are preoccupied with me yet I am not contesting,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised Kenyans to critically assess those seeking leadership positions in the August polls so as to ensure Kenya gets peace-loving and progressive leaders to steer the nation to new heights of prosperity.

The President concluded by quoting the Adam and Eve creation story in the religious books, warning residents of Ruai not to elect selfish and power hungry politicians, and instead choose leaders who are committed to advancing public good.

“Don’t vote for smooth-talkers. Vote for just and accountable people. Don’t forget the snake that lied to Eve and made her eat the forbidden fruit. She succumbed to its smooth talk and caused us suffering that persists even today. True or false? Will you accept to be duped?” he queried.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

