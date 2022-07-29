Uhuru rewards PSC commissioners

PSC Chairman Amb Antony Mwaniki Muchiri and Vice Chairperson Charity Seleina Kisotu were conferred the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) while board member Amb Patrick Simiyu Wamoto received the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) award.

Other recipients were Amb Salma Abdillah Ahmed, Dr Joyce Kemunto Nyabuti, Dr Reuben Kipkemoi Chirchir, Dr Mary Ciambaka Mwiandi, Mr Andrew Ndambiri Muriuki and Ms. Joan Adhiambo Otieno who were conferred with Moran of the Elder of the Burning Spear (MBS) commendations.

Congratulating them for the honours, the Head of State commended the officials for their distinguished service to the country and urged them to continue discharging their mandate by ensuring that the public service reflects the face of Kenya.

“These awards you have received because of your service to this Republic. Yours is to ensure that we have a public service that is fit for the job. A public service that is committed to the country.

A public service that is committed to the service of the country and the people of this Republic,” the President said.

The Head of State said Kenya has a bright future as long as its public service continues to discharge its mandate without fear or favor, and called on PSC to always be above board in discharging their mandate.

“Mine is to really just to wish you well in your endeavours as you go about executing your work. To recognise the need for us to have an inclusive society. A balanced society and nothing reflects more the balance of our country than the public service," he said.

After the ceremony President Kenyatta proceeded to Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata for the consecration, presentation and trooping of the colours by the 21st Battalion of the Kenya Rifles.

Trooping of the Colour is an elaborate military drill marked by a parade, marching and prayers held to present Presidential and Regimental Colours to an Infantry Unit.

Formed in March 2016, the 21st Battalion, the Kenya Rifles is an Infantry Unit of the 6th Infantry Brigade based at the Laikipia KDF Range, and is recognizable by its distinctive Army Maroon colour.