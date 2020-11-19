President Uhuru Kenyatta through the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has directed the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to start providing cover of Covid-19 patients with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the president hereby directs immediate action on the following;

Immediate facilitation and Ft-tracking of cover by National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) on Coronavirus”,

In a circular to news rooms, Kenyatta also ordered the arrest and prosecution of individuals contravening the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

The Head of State went on to order Ministries and Departments linked directly to fighting the pandemic to mobilize resources and ensure the war against Coronavirus is won.

Kenyatta went on to reiterate that his government is focused on ensuring that the country is protected from the effects of Coronavirus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issues

Other directives form the Head of States demands;

“Handover of weekly reports on the Status, challenges and measures taken to fight the pandemic by both the Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus”.

“Ministries, departments and Agencies redirects their focus and measures on the fight against Covid-19”

“Handover of joint compressive report from the Ministry of health, Ministry of Devolution and the Council of Governors on the plight of Health professionals and actions taken to elucidate areas of concern”.

The directives comes at a time Kenya has recorded 72,686 positive cases of the novel corona virus and a total of 1,313 deaths from the virus.