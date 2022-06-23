RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru's promise after flagging off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

President Kenyatta, who is the patron of the rally, said the sport injected Sh6 billion in the the county’s economy last year

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised that Kenya will continue host the World Rally Championship for the next five years as per the sealed agreement with the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Recommended articles

The Head of State renewed the promise at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), when flagged off the second edition of WRC Safari Rally, happening between June 23 to 26 in Naivasha.

From KICC, the cars were driven to Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani for a Super Special Stage before proceeding to Naivasha where they will battle through 18 competitive stages.

The President flagged off the first ten rally cars which included Kenyan teams comprising of McRae Kimathi, Maxine Wahome, Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and the French megastars Sebastian Ogier & Sebastien Loeb who are gracing the iconic Kenyan fixture for the second time.

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta, who is the patron of the rally, said the sport boosted the county’s economy by injecting Sh6 billion during the first edition last year.

“The historic nature of this rally is undeniable. Last year (2021), a record of 78 million people in 150 countries watched the rally. In addition, the rally was of great benefit to the country, injecting approximately Sh6 billion in our economy, with every sector sharing in the pie, including: players in the hospitality and transport sectors as well as micro, small and medium enterprises in Naivasha and its surrounding towns,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

The Head of State expressed optimism that this year’s event will be bigger and attract more spectators across the globe, projecting Kenya as an attractive investment destination choice.

“We expect that this year’s event will be bigger and even better. Already, the enthusiasm by spectators and the euphoria in cities and towns across the country is unmistakable. This is a clear indication of the close connection that Kenyans of all ages and from different parts of the country have with this sport,” he said.

Also Read: Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

He thanked FIA, the World Rally Championship team and all stakeholders for organizing the successful event, saying the Safari Rally enjoys a special place in the country’s national heritage.

“Indeed, the Safari Rally is one of the toughest rallies in the World Rally Championship series, with a remarkable course that takes drivers into Kenya’s undulated wild and in close view of our diverse wildlife.

“The Safari Rally has inspired many generations of Kenyans to dream of achieving unparalleled excellence. It is an event that unifies Kenyans of all walks of life, through our shared love of excellence, determination, and triumph against the odds,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

Sports, Culture and Heritage CS Amina Mohamed thanked President Kenyatta for ensuring that the global event came back to Kenya after 19 years.

CS Amina pointed out that his determination and commitment has born fruits that will see the country host the event uninterrupted for the next five years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru's promise after flagging off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC [Photos]

Uhuru's promise after flagging off 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC [Photos]

Complete your term and go - Governor Mutua tells Uhuru

Complete your term and go - Governor Mutua tells Uhuru

MPs task Uganda embassy in Kenya to Safeguard Uganda’s properties there

MPs task Uganda embassy in Kenya to Safeguard Uganda’s properties there

IEBC scraps use of manual voter register for 2022 elections

IEBC scraps use of manual voter register for 2022 elections

It is sad - DP Ruto decries the high cost of living in Kenya

It is sad - DP Ruto decries the high cost of living in Kenya

454 test positive for Covid -19 as positivity rate jumps to 12.8%

454 test positive for Covid -19 as positivity rate jumps to 12.8%

EACC proposes use of QR Codes to verify degrees

EACC proposes use of QR Codes to verify degrees

Uhuru's advise to Kenyan men on sidechicks

Uhuru's advise to Kenyan men on sidechicks

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

Trending

KWS invites Kenyans to snake farming after Wajackoyah explained benefits

Snake Island, Brazil

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

DCI reveals face of Adams Arcade shooting suspect

Adams Arcade shooting suspect

Why Ruto kicked out journalists from event while narrating story about Uhuru [Video]

A file image of Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally