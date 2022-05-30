President Kenyatta mourns Rabai MP Kamoti

In his message of condolence, President Kenyatta described Rabai Member of Parliament as a top legal mind and devoted, progressive leader with an impressive development record.

"It is very unfortunate and painful that we've suddenly lost Mheshimiwa William Kamoti, a progressive and astute leader that represented the people of Rabai Constituency in Parliament with great distinction.

Mheshimiwa Kamoti leaves behind a strong legacy of development and public service especially in the area of education where he initiated several schools in his constituency," the President eulogised.

The Head of State wished Kamoti's family, friends, relatives and constituents God's grace and comfort as they come to terms with their leader's demise.

"To the family of Mheshimiwa Kamoti, his friends, relatives and the people of Rabai Constituency, may God the Almighty comfort you all at this difficult period of mourning your kin and leader," the President condoled.

Kilifi North police boss Jonathan Koech said that the MP's vehicle was hit by a lorry at around 9.40 pm along the Mombasa-Malindi highway. Kamoti's driver suffered significant injuries and was taken to Kilifi County Hospital.