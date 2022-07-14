Uhuru mourns State House employee Peter Wanjohi's mother

Mama Stella Wangui, a retired teacher, was the mother to Secretary State Functions, Peter Wanjohi.

The Head of State eulogized Mama Stella as a highly accomplished teacher who contributed immensely to the growth of the education sector in the country.

“Mama Stella will be remembered as a positive influence in the community, a strong believer, a resilient woman of substance and a loving mother who laid an enduring foundation for her family and the community,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta noted that Mama Stella Wangui, 75, will be missed by many Kenyans, especially the girls and women she mentored.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the late Mama Stella Wangui Wanjohi. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time of mourning,” President Kenyatta added.

The President prayed to God to give the family of Mama Stella Wangui the courage and strength to bear the loss.

Uhuru mourns State House Comptroller's mother

In March 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta also condoled with the family of State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua, following the death of his mother Mama Loice Njeri Mbugua.

Mama Loice who was 100 years old passed away on March 17, 2022 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of comfort to the family, President Kenyatta described Mama Loice Njeri as a hard-working and progressive community leader who cherished education as the key to success.

The Head of State also noted that Mama Loice was a strong advocate of family values and raised a distinguished family, which has continued to serve the nation with diligence in various sectors.

“Despite growing up during the colonial era, Mama Loice Njeri Mbugua strove to ensure her children received quality education with the understanding that knowledge was the fountain of life,” President Kenyatta eulogised.