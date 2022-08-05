Uhuru opens Sh40 billion project, largest of its kind in Africa [Photos]

The 770-metre long jetty with capacity to load/offload all categories of petroleum products from very large sea tankers of up to 200,000DWT, is the largest of its kind in Africa.

The jetty was developed as part of sustained Gov't efforts to lower fuel pump prices in the country by saving the over Sh2 billion incurred annually in demurrage costs.

Uhuru opens Makupa Bridge

President Uhuru Kenyatta also officially launced the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge in Mombasa.

President Kenyatta also commissioned of the construction of Makupa Railway Bridge and Metre Gauge Railway line from Mombasa Central Station to the Standard Gauge Railway Terminus in Miritini.

The 450-metre long, 8-lane dual carriageway Makupa Bridge has replaced the 1929 Makupa Causeway that was prone to heavy traffic congestion and had become a threat to the marine ecosystem.

As part of the launch, President Kenyatta witnessed the removal of Makupa Causeway, allowing the free flow of Indian Ocean waters across the new bridge and restoring Mombasa City's status as a true island.

Earlier in the day, President Kenyatta also made an inspection visit to Eni Kenya, the country’s first agri-hub that produces vegetable oil and related bio-products.

The agri-hub located at Kwa Kathoka in Makueni County started production last month and has already employed close to 200 workers, mostly young people from the county.

The establishment of the agri-hub was as a result of a meeting held in Nairobi between President Kenyatta and Mr. Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Eni SPA, an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome.

Eni Kenya, which is a subsidiary of the Italian multinational company, in July 2021, signed an agreement with the Government of Kenya to promote the circular economy by setting up 20 agri-hubs for production of bio-fuels and related bio-products, with the Makueni agri-hub as the first.