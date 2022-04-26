Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

In his message, the Kenyan Head of State assured President Macron of Kenya's commitment to continue working with France for the common good and prosperity of the two republics.

"Hearty congratulations Your Excellency and dear brother on your re-election for a second term. Your win is an affirmation of the high confidence your fellow countrymen and women have in your leadership," read part of President Kenyatta’s message.

Kenyatta added that Macron’s re-election is an affirmation of the confidence the people of France have in his leadership.

"Your Excellency, Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to continue working with your administration for the progress of the people of our two nations.

"As you settle into your second term in office, I wish you good health and success as you steer your beloved country to new heights of prosperity," President Kenyatta remarked.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's promise to Emmanuel Macron after re-election as French President Pulse Live Kenya

The 44-year-old President (Macron), garnered over 58% of the popular vote defeating his main competitor Marie Le Pen in the Sunday runoff election.

France is one of Kenya's leading development partners with a growing portfolio of bilateral support in key sectors such as infrastructure, commerce, agriculture, and health among others.

Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan Suluhu also congratulated Macron upon his re-election, with a promise that Tanzania will continue to work with France to better their economic and social ties.

“Congratulations to His Excellency @emmanuelmacron and his Party on the re-election victory. I wish to assure you continued support and Tanzania looks forward to working more closely with the people of France to deepen our economic and social ties. Félicitations!,” President Samia said.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo applauded President Macron on his re-election for a second term in office.

“Warm congratulations to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron on his historic re-election, for a 2nd term, as President of the French Republic. I wish him well in the discharge of his mandate, and in the crucial tasks of uniting the French nation and helping to weather the buffeting storms confronting Europe and the world.