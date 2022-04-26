RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has also congratulated Macron

President Uhuru Kenyatta and French President Emmanuel Macron
President Uhuru Kenyatta and French President Emmanuel Macron

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a congratulatory message to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron following the European president's re-election for a second term in office.

Recommended articles

In his message, the Kenyan Head of State assured President Macron of Kenya's commitment to continue working with France for the common good and prosperity of the two republics.

"Hearty congratulations Your Excellency and dear brother on your re-election for a second term. Your win is an affirmation of the high confidence your fellow countrymen and women have in your leadership," read part of President Kenyatta’s message.

Kenyatta added that Macron’s re-election is an affirmation of the confidence the people of France have in his leadership.

"Your Excellency, Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to continue working with your administration for the progress of the people of our two nations.

"As you settle into your second term in office, I wish you good health and success as you steer your beloved country to new heights of prosperity," President Kenyatta remarked.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's promise to Emmanuel Macron after re-election as French President
President Uhuru Kenyatta's promise to Emmanuel Macron after re-election as French President President Uhuru Kenyatta's promise to Emmanuel Macron after re-election as French President Pulse Live Kenya

The 44-year-old President (Macron), garnered over 58% of the popular vote defeating his main competitor Marie Le Pen in the Sunday runoff election.

France is one of Kenya's leading development partners with a growing portfolio of bilateral support in key sectors such as infrastructure, commerce, agriculture, and health among others.

Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan Suluhu also congratulated Macron upon his re-election, with a promise that Tanzania will continue to work with France to better their economic and social ties.

“Congratulations to His Excellency @emmanuelmacron and his Party on the re-election victory. I wish to assure you continued support and Tanzania looks forward to working more closely with the people of France to deepen our economic and social ties. Félicitations!,” President Samia said.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo applauded President Macron on his re-election for a second term in office.

“Warm congratulations to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron on his historic re-election, for a 2nd term, as President of the French Republic. I wish him well in the discharge of his mandate, and in the crucial tasks of uniting the French nation and helping to weather the buffeting storms confronting Europe and the world.

"I am confident that the future of the French people is secure in his hands. I assure him of my and Ghana’s co-operation and continuing friendship," President Nana Addo wrote.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Kibaki's habits that differed from Presidential traditions

Kibaki's habits that differed from Presidential traditions

Ruto appoints Isaac Mwaura to senior role after UDA nominations loss

Ruto appoints Isaac Mwaura to senior role after UDA nominations loss

Sh13million awarded to Kenyan racially discriminated in US

Sh13million awarded to Kenyan racially discriminated in US

Kibaki's ex-Aide de Camp bows out of politics

Kibaki's ex-Aide de Camp bows out of politics

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Raila cuts short his US trip, here's why

Raila cuts short his US trip, here's why

Bahati cries foul after being told to step down as Mathare MP aspirant [Video]

Bahati cries foul after being told to step down as Mathare MP aspirant [Video]

Uhuru leads public viewing of Kibaki in Parliament [Video]

Uhuru leads public viewing of Kibaki in Parliament [Video]

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking