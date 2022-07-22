RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru relinquishes leadership of EAC [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

President Kenyatta opens his last project as chair of the East African Community Heads of State summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Arusha, Tanzania chairing the 22nd Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Arusha, Tanzania chairing the 22nd Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Arusha, Tanzania chairing the 22nd Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.

Recommended articles

According to a statement from State House, this is the last time President Kenyatta will be chairing the summit, relinquishing his leadership role to President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

Uhuru succeeded Paul Kagame of Rwanda as chairman of the EAC in February 2021.

Incoming EAC chair President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi
Incoming EAC chair President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi Pulse Live Kenya

The high-level meeting will also receive status reports on the ongoing integration of DRC into the EAC, the Nairobi peace process on DRC, the admission process of Somalia into the EAC, and the inclusion of French and Kiswahili as official languages of the EAC alongside English.

READ: DRC officially joins EAC, becomes most populous member state

The heads of state will also discuss the appointment of judges to the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), assent to legislation passed by the EACJ, and presentation of awards to winners of the EAC student essay competition among other bilateral matters.

As he exits, Uhuru will be remembered as the president who expanded the EAC to include DRC, oversaw the region’s recovery against Covid-19 and resolved the Kenya-Tanzania trade disputes.

His critics have also castigated the handling of Kenya-Uganda trade disputes, the relationship between Rwanda and Uganda as well as the military operation in DRC.

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the 22nd Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.
President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the 22nd Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State. Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier before the summit, President Kenyatta joined his EAC counterparts in opening the 42.4-kilometer East African Arusha Bypass road in Arusha town.

The Arusha Bypass is a segment of the Tanzanian section of the Arusha - Namanga - Athi River road.

READ: EAC member states unveil new map

It forms part of the 15,000km East African Road Network and the Trans African Highway from Cape Town to Cairo through Gaborone.

The road starts at Ngaramtoni, crosses Dodoma Road at Kisongo, and ends at Usa River Township.

President Kenyatta joined his EAC counterparts in opening the 42.4-kilometer East African Arusha Bypass road in Arusha town
President Kenyatta joined his EAC counterparts in opening the 42.4-kilometer East African Arusha Bypass road in Arusha town Pulse Live Kenya
President Kenyatta joined his EAC counterparts in opening the 42.4-kilometer East African Arusha Bypass road in Arusha town
President Kenyatta joined his EAC counterparts in opening the 42.4-kilometer East African Arusha Bypass road in Arusha town Pulse Live Kenya

The new by-pass road has relieved cargo pressure from the busy Moshi - Arusha road and enabled a seamless flow of cargo from Mombasa Port to joining the Central Corridor at Singida.

Further, the road has helped to decongest Arusha Central Business District helping spur the growth of the town that hosts the EAC headquarters.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mutua calls on NCIC to investigate Raila's 'vijana fire' phrase

Mutua calls on NCIC to investigate Raila's 'vijana fire' phrase

Guilty as charged: 4 convicted of Willie Kimani's murder, 1 acquitted

Guilty as charged: 4 convicted of Willie Kimani's murder, 1 acquitted

Uhuru relinquishes leadership of EAC [Photos]

Uhuru relinquishes leadership of EAC [Photos]

Grade 6 learners to select preferred junior high schools in August

Grade 6 learners to select preferred junior high schools in August

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Vehicle bursts into flames during fueling inside petrol station [Video]

Vehicle bursts into flames during fueling inside petrol station [Video]

Magoha responds to teachers on salary increase

Magoha responds to teachers on salary increase

Gachagua in court over Sh1B property near JKIA

Gachagua in court over Sh1B property near JKIA

Police explain arrest of Venezuelan found with IEBC stickers at JKIA

Police explain arrest of Venezuelan found with IEBC stickers at JKIA

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022

Kenyatta promotes current, former aides-de-camp in new KDF appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Maize flour