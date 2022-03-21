Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

It appears President Kenyatta has opted not to introduce any new members in his legacy Cabinet with only 5 months left.

The head of state has instead decided to add more responsibilities to the remaining members of his Cabinet.

Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa has been appointed as the acting Devolution CS after Charles Keter quit to focus on his aspirations to be the next Kericho Governor.

“Hit the ground running after returning to the Ministry of Devolution where l have been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to act as l run the Ministry of Defence, by visiting the Africities Convention Centre that’s under construction,” Wamalwa said in a tweet.

Transport CS James Macharia has been appointed to replace Nyandarua Gubernatorial aspirant Sicily Kariuki at the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

“During a meeting with the senior staff at the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, CS Macharia said the visit today was to familiarise himself with the team he will be working with and continue facilitating the ongoing programmes in the Ministry,” reads a post confirming Macharia’s appointment.

Energy CS Monica Juma will also double up as the CS incharge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining which was headed by John Munyes. Munyes resigned to campaign for the Turkana Governor seat.

Industrialization and Trade CS Betty Maina has taken over operations at the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development following the exit of Adan Mohammed.

Her appointment was confirmed by the ministry in a post saying “Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization and Trade @maina_betty this morning took over additional responsibilities as the acting CS for East African Community.”

In previous instances of the reorganisation of Cabinet, President Kenyatta made the announcement through the President's Strategic Communications Unit, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena and Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua