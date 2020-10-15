President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of Dr Gumato Yattani as the chairperson of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) council.

In a Gazette Notice published on Wednesday, the President replaced Dr Gumato with Ambassador Maalim Mahboub.

Dr Gumato had been appointed to the position by Education CS George Magoha to serve for a period of three years in November 2019.

Her appointment at the time caused a stir after it emerged that she had been appointed to two different state positions at the same time.

According to the Gazette Notice, Amb. Mahboub will take over the reins at JKUAT on Friday.

"...with effect from 16th October, 2020 upto 7th November, 2022," the notice read in part.

Dr Gumato is wife to the current Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.