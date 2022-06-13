Tour of multi-billion National Forensic Lab at DCI headquarters [Photos]

According to sources, the forensic laboratory is a world-class facility that has equipment worth over Sh2 billion.

It is expected to enhance Kenya’s capacity to apply modern investigative techniques and cutting-edge science to law enforcement.

“These are scientific options that detectives pursue to understand and unravel many forms of crimes, especially homicides and violence-based crimes, frauds of deception and related crimes, computer and cyber-based crimes such as crimes committed through telephony and internet, terrorism, amongst many other misdeeds.

“To unravel crimes forensically is a painstaking and expensive endeavour. It takes the best of brains there could be that can notice the slightest deviation from what is just,” read an excerpt from a statement by the National Police Service.

The service boasts that the lab is the first of its kind in East and Central Africa.

The Forensic Laboratory had been identified as a security flagship project under Vision 2030 and was one of the projects to be completed under the 1st Medium Term plan 2008-2012.

Despite being classified under the security, peace building and conflict management sector which plays a critical and strategic role in achieving the targets of vision 2030, the project failed to materialize until March 2014, when the current administration kicked off the project.

Over the last nine years, the government has invested heavily in the construction of the physical structure and installed the relevant state-of-the-art equipment, in the 10 specialised scientific labs within the facility.

Qualified detectives in various academic scientific fields such as Computer Science, Pure Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Biochemistry, Physics and Information Technology among others, have been deployed to offer their professional services in their respective areas of specialization.

