RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tour of multi-billion National Forensic Lab at DCI headquarters [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru is expected to commission the National Forensic Laboratory at the DCI headquarters, which is a world-class facility that has equipment worth over Sh2 billion.

The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to open the multi-billion National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters along Kiambu road on Monday.

Recommended articles

According to sources, the forensic laboratory is a world-class facility that has equipment worth over Sh2 billion.

It is expected to enhance Kenya’s capacity to apply modern investigative techniques and cutting-edge science to law enforcement.

The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

These are scientific options that detectives pursue to understand and unravel many forms of crimes, especially homicides and violence-based crimes, frauds of deception and related crimes, computer and cyber-based crimes such as crimes committed through telephony and internet, terrorism, amongst many other misdeeds.

To unravel crimes forensically is a painstaking and expensive endeavour. It takes the best of brains there could be that can notice the slightest deviation from what is just,” read an excerpt from a statement by the National Police Service.

The service boasts that the lab is the first of its kind in East and Central Africa.

The Forensic Laboratory had been identified as a security flagship project under Vision 2030 and was one of the projects to be completed under the 1st Medium Term plan 2008-2012.

The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

Despite being classified under the security, peace building and conflict management sector which plays a critical and strategic role in achieving the targets of vision 2030, the project failed to materialize until March 2014, when the current administration kicked off the project.

Over the last nine years, the government has invested heavily in the construction of the physical structure and installed the relevant state-of-the-art equipment, in the 10 specialised scientific labs within the facility.

Qualified detectives in various academic scientific fields such as Computer Science, Pure Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Biochemistry, Physics and Information Technology among others, have been deployed to offer their professional services in their respective areas of specialization.

The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters
The National Forensic Laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karua's pledge to Raila Odinga if Azimio Coalition clinches victory

Karua's pledge to Raila Odinga if Azimio Coalition clinches victory

St. Joseph Hospital Gilgil founder William Fryda assimilated to Agikuyu

St. Joseph Hospital Gilgil founder William Fryda assimilated to Agikuyu

Parliament offers Kenyans Sh100,000 reward in naming contest, How to apply

Parliament offers Kenyans Sh100,000 reward in naming contest, How to apply

Tour of multi-billion National Forensic Lab at DCI headquarters [Photos]

Tour of multi-billion National Forensic Lab at DCI headquarters [Photos]

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

IEBC gives Sakaja deadline to defend his degree

IEBC gives Sakaja deadline to defend his degree

Man pardoned by President Kenyatta on Madaraka Day kills mother

Man pardoned by President Kenyatta on Madaraka Day kills mother

Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media

Jaymo Ule Msee appointed Roots Party Spokesperson and Head of Media

Trending

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi MP's campaign vehicle crashes into crowd

Dr Mercy Mwangangi opens up on entanglement in a toxic relationship

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

File image of an AK-47 rifle