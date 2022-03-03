RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru unveils 30-foot art installation in Nairobi [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The art installation was created by international artist Benjamin Von Wong who estimated that it would cost Sh3 million.

Tap of Plastics art installation at UN headquarters in Nairobi
Tap of Plastics art installation at UN headquarters in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled a 30-foot symbolic structure at the United Nations Headquarters in Gigiri on Thursday March 3, 2022.

The 30-foot-tall installation created by international artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong is located at the UN Headquarters where discussions of the Global Plastic Treaty took place earlier this week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta together with fellow Head of States and Government are taken through the tap of plastics by UNEP Executive Director Andersen Inger.
President Uhuru Kenyatta together with fellow Head of States and Government are taken through the tap of plastics by UNEP Executive Director Andersen Inger. Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta also unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the fiftieth anniversary of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

The structure was built to resemble a water tap that was pouring out plastics instead of water.

The construction of the installation provided temporary jobs for over 100 residents of Kibera.

The masterpiece highlights that the plastic conversation revolves around recycling

In 2019, Von Wong earned a Guinness World Record for "Strawpocalypse," the largest supported art installation made from plastic drinking straws.

The artist had estimated that the ‘tap of plastics’ installation in Nairobi would cost $30,000 (Sh3,421,500) and asked for sponsors to help meet the cost.

Tap of Plastics art installation at UN headquarters in Nairobi
Tap of Plastics art installation at UN headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

"On the table, is a discussion around a Global Plastics Treaty. I would like to find a way to get this art installation to Nairobi to call on global leaders to #TurnOffThePlasticTap.

We estimate it to cost approximately USD $30,000 to store, transport, install, and insure and are looking for an individual sponsor or a collective of sponsors to help us make this happen.

We would be collaborating with the Ocean Plastic Leadership Network to make this happen on the ground,” read an excerpt on his donation form.

Von Wong has installed similar artworks in other countries such as France and Canada.

The installation which took three weeks started by buying huge volumes of plastics from the informal waste sector in Kibera - the largest slum in Africa and hiring local women to help clean and organize the plastics into a mountain.

We hired over 60 ladies to be a part of this campaign - single mothers, widows, and small business owners displaced by COVID giving them temporary jobs so they can put food on the table for themselves and their families,” he explained.

Each piece of plastic was hand-picked, cleaned, and tied by somebody from Kibera to remind UN delegates how plastics affect everyone.

Tap of Plastics art installation at UN headquarters in Nairobi
Tap of Plastics art installation at UN headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Almost 40 feet tall, with a concrete base, and gigantic steel support to hold up a faucet so big, it can fit multiple people. Just look how tiny my friend Vincent looks, next to the mouth of the tap,” the artist shared on his social media.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Tap of Plastics art installation at UN headquarters in Nairobi