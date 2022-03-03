Uhuru unveils 30-foot art installation in Nairobi [Photos]

The 30-foot-tall installation created by international artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong is located at the UN Headquarters where discussions of the Global Plastic Treaty took place earlier this week.

President Kenyatta also unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the fiftieth anniversary of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

The structure was built to resemble a water tap that was pouring out plastics instead of water.

The construction of the installation provided temporary jobs for over 100 residents of Kibera.

The masterpiece highlights that the plastic conversation revolves around recycling

In 2019, Von Wong earned a Guinness World Record for "Strawpocalypse," the largest supported art installation made from plastic drinking straws.

The artist had estimated that the ‘tap of plastics’ installation in Nairobi would cost $30,000 (Sh3,421,500) and asked for sponsors to help meet the cost.

"On the table, is a discussion around a Global Plastics Treaty. I would like to find a way to get this art installation to Nairobi to call on global leaders to #TurnOffThePlasticTap.

“We estimate it to cost approximately USD $30,000 to store, transport, install, and insure and are looking for an individual sponsor or a collective of sponsors to help us make this happen.

“We would be collaborating with the Ocean Plastic Leadership Network to make this happen on the ground,” read an excerpt on his donation form.

Von Wong has installed similar artworks in other countries such as France and Canada.

How Tap of Plastics art installation in Nairobi was built

The installation which took three weeks started by buying huge volumes of plastics from the informal waste sector in Kibera - the largest slum in Africa and hiring local women to help clean and organize the plastics into a mountain.

“We hired over 60 ladies to be a part of this campaign - single mothers, widows, and small business owners displaced by COVID giving them temporary jobs so they can put food on the table for themselves and their families,” he explained.

Each piece of plastic was hand-picked, cleaned, and tied by somebody from Kibera to remind UN delegates how plastics affect everyone.

