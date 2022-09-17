Humble beginnings of 5 UDA office cooks, messengers rewarded with MCA positions

The five are among those who have been nominated to serve as MCAs in various county assemblies, representing gender and special interest groups.

Everlyn Korir who volunteered to work at the front desk at UDA party headquarters on Makindu Road, Nairobi is now a nominated MCA in Baringo.

“It was one of those moments when you are almost finishing school and you have nothing to do. So I decided to join the party and volunteer my services.

“It was a surprise when I saw my name. I thank the party officials for trusting me with the position and I promise to deliver for the residents of Baringo,” Korir recounted how it all started before she landed the nomination.

She was nominated alongside four others who volunteered to serve the party namely: Lydia Jeptoo (Nandi), Beatrice Chepkemoi (Kericho), Evans Kipyegon (Baringo) and Noela Omollo (Kericho).

For Jeptoo, the humble beginnings, serving as a cook and working in the hospitality section at the party headquarters, preparing meals for party officials and guests was the big break.

She recounted that she applied for the nomination slot with little hope of making it as such slots are often a hotly-contested affair with thousands of party supporters eyeing the same.

“We were told to make the application but I did not know I would make it. It was a surprise when I was told that my name was on the list. I’m grateful and I look forward to venturing into elective politics in the future,” Jeptoo narrated.

From cleaner to nominated MCA

For Mr. Kipyegon, it all began when he joined the party as a cleaner before rising to serve as an office messenger and doubling up as a storekeeper.

“I used to do tasks such as delivering letters to the Registrar of Political Parties, purchasing things, and doubled up as a storekeeper." Kipyegon said.

With the nomination, Kipyegon now has his eyes on an elective seat even as he focuses on his current role.