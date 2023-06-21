The sports category has moved to a new website.


Ruto appoints Atwoli to DPP selection panel

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto appoints selection panel for appointment of the DPP

President William Ruto met Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli at State House, on December 1, 2022.

President William Ruto appointed a selection panel for the nomination and appointment of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gazette Notice No. 8221, issued on June 20, outlined the individuals selected for this crucial role, including COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak.

The position of DPP was left vacant after Noordin Haji was appointed as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service.

President William Ruto and DPP Noordin Haji during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023
President William Ruto and DPP Noordin Haji during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

  1. Mary W. Kimonye - Principal Secretary State Department for Public Service Mary W. Kimonye has been appointed to represent the Office of The President 
  2. Shadrack J. Mose - Solicitor General Shadrack Mose has been appointed to represent the Office of the Attorney-General;
  3. Mary Adhiambo Maungu - Mary Adhiambo Maungu will represent the Public Service Commission
  4. Roseline Odede - Roseline Odede is the chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and will represent the organisation. 
  5. Richard Onsongo - As an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, he will represent the Law Society of Kenya
  6. Francis Atwoli -Atwoli will represent the Central Organizations of Trade Unions
  7. Twalib Abdallah Mbarak - Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission CEO Twlib Mbarak will represent the anti-corruption watchdog.

The Public Service Commission shall convene the first meeting of the selection panel, at which the members of the selection panel shall elect a chairperson from among them.

The selection panel shall, within seven days of convening, by advertisement in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation, invite applications from persons who qualify for nomination and appointment for the position of DPP.

The selection panel shall within fourteen days consider the applications received, shortlist the applicants and publish the names of the shortlisted applicants and qualified applicants in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation.



The selection panel will conduct interviews of the short listed applicants and list three successful applicants in the order of merit and forward the names to the president.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

