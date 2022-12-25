ADVERTISEMENT
Why Ruto has sent a military plane full of supplies to South Sudan

Miriam Mwende

President Ruto commissioned the drop on Christmas eve

Defence CS Aden Duale loads medical supplies and foodstuffs commissioned for Upper Nile and Jonglei in South Sudan on December 24, 2022
President William Ruto on Christmas Eve commissioned an emergency airlift of supplies to South Sudan following a conversation with the country's president, Salva Kiir Mayardit.

In a statement, President Ruto outlined that the military plane which left the county on December 24 was carrying medical supplies and humanitarian aid.

"As the world ushers in the festive season, which comes with hope for humanity, I note with great concern the escalation of hostilities in neighbouring South Sudan between signatories to the Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (RARCSS).

"As a neighbour and guarantor of the South Sudan peace process, I, on behalf of Kenya, bring these concerning developments to the attention of the wider international community and call for a focus on immediate intervention geared towards de-escalation, peaceful resolution and coexistence among the parties involved," the President's statement read in part.

READ: Uhuru's Christmas message to Kenyans as he surprises children with gifts

The supplies were handed over to President Kiir with the targeted areas being Upper Nile State and Jonglei State.

"Conscious of the resulting humanitarian situation and in the spirit of good neighbourliness and ethos of the season, I have directed that a shipment of foodstuff and essential medical supplies be immediately airlifted," the president added.

Defence CS Aden Duale was at hand to facilitate the process at the airport, accompanied by military bosses and other government officials.

As part of President Ruto's Christmas celebrations, the head of state also visited a number of children's homes around the country with First Lady Rachel Ruto.

"I thank you for taking care of these children. You are doing Godly work and you will be rewarded," said President Ruto.

READ: Ruto to mark his 56th birthday in a similar way as Kibaki did in 2012

At the same time, the President asked parents to work hard to contain drug use among the youth.

