President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

During his speech at the Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo Stadium, the president recognized Cheboi who was voted among 10 nominees as the hero of the year.

President Ruto congratulated Cheboi for connecting many underprivileged children to the world through technology.

“We congratulate Nelly Cheboi who this morning was declared the CNN Hero of the year for her work in creating computer labs for Kenyan children to access computers in the digital world,” the president congratulated Cheboi.

Nelly Cheboi and her mother receiving the CNN Hero of the year award Pulse Live Kenya

This year’s Jamhuri day celebration was themed, 'Connect, Innovate and Inspire'. The celebrations saw top executives from leading tech companies such as Microsoft, Google and Meta attend.

The head of state further announced that he was in talks with meta that were going to see content monetization for creators in the country.

“We are also exploring ways of making the benefits of monetization of online activity available to Kenyan content creators on more platforms, I have spoken directly to Meta to monetize content for our digital entrepreneurs that will exponentially multiply their income and create employment for others,” the head of state said.

To replace the Kazi Mtaani project, president Ruto said the Youths that were rendered jobless after the end of Kazi Mtaani were going to form a green army that would be working to increase tree cover in the city.

President William Ruto inspecting a millitary parade during the 59 Jamuhuri day celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

"We will work with the government of Nairobi towards the greening of our city. Sakaja and I have agreed to hire 11,000 young people who were working under the old Kazi Mtaani, " Ruto remarked.