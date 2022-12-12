ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

Amos Robi

Nelly Cheboi was voted the CNN Hero of the year 2022 beating nine other nominees

Nelly Cheboi
Nelly Cheboi

President William Ruto has given 29-year-old CNN hero of the year 2022 winner Nelly Cheboi special recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

During his speech at the Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo Stadium, the president recognized Cheboi who was voted among 10 nominees as the hero of the year.

President Ruto congratulated Cheboi for connecting many underprivileged children to the world through technology.

“We congratulate Nelly Cheboi who this morning was declared the CNN Hero of the year for her work in creating computer labs for Kenyan children to access computers in the digital world,” the president congratulated Cheboi.

Nelly Cheboi and her mother receiving the CNN Hero of the year award
Nelly Cheboi and her mother receiving the CNN Hero of the year award Nelly Cheboi and her mother receiving the CNN Hero of the year award Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

This year’s Jamhuri day celebration was themed, 'Connect, Innovate and Inspire'. The celebrations saw top executives from leading tech companies such as Microsoft, Google and Meta attend.

The head of state further announced that he was in talks with meta that were going to see content monetization for creators in the country.

“We are also exploring ways of making the benefits of monetization of online activity available to Kenyan content creators on more platforms, I have spoken directly to Meta to monetize content for our digital entrepreneurs that will exponentially multiply their income and create employment for others,” the head of state said.

To replace the Kazi Mtaani project, president Ruto said the Youths that were rendered jobless after the end of Kazi Mtaani were going to form a green army that would be working to increase tree cover in the city.

President William Ruto inspecting a millitary parade during the 59 Jamuhuri day celebrations
President William Ruto inspecting a millitary parade during the 59 Jamuhuri day celebrations President William Ruto inspecting a millitary parade during the 59 Jamuhuri day celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

"We will work with the government of Nairobi towards the greening of our city. Sakaja and I have agreed to hire 11,000 young people who were working under the old Kazi Mtaani, " Ruto remarked.

The president announced that the coming national celebrations were going to be similarly themed revealing that the next Madaraka Day celebrations were going to be held in Embu county under the theme 'Universal Health Care'.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

'Kuna Kuna' hitmaker leads list of artists to entertain at Jamhuri Day celebrations

'Kuna Kuna' hitmaker leads list of artists to entertain at Jamhuri Day celebrations

Uhuru to resign as Azimio chairman to focus on job given to him by Ruto

Uhuru to resign as Azimio chairman to focus on job given to him by Ruto

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

Charlene Ruto comes out to defend 'smokie-kachumbari' hustle

Charlene Ruto comes out to defend 'smokie-kachumbari' hustle

Prince William mourns pilot who perished in Tsavo plane crash

Prince William mourns pilot who perished in Tsavo plane crash

Raila's chief agent names 3 men who made him lose election to Ruto

Raila's chief agent names 3 men who made him lose election to Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo

Kiss 100's parent company announces mass firing

Police visit Rixxos Lounge in Kitengela on December 8, 2022

Video: Rixxos Lounge employees defend boss after police probe altercation with lady staffer

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

The light aircraft in which David Rudisha was travelling in when it crash-landed on December 10,2022

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash