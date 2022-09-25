RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto instructs Gachagua to hold crisis meeting

Charles Ouma

The meeting will be convened on Monday, September 26.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula
President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula

President William Ruto has instructed his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua to hold an urgent crisis meeting on Monday, September 26.

The meeting will bring together government bodies and other players with a view of harmonizing interventions rolled out to mitigate the effects of the raging drought in several counties.

The president, in a statement, noted that interventions need to be implemented as a matter of priority to save the lives of at least 3 million Kenyans facing starvation.

The meeting will also bring on board county leaders who will work closely with the national government.

"My deputy Rigathi Gachagua will, Monday, convene a meeting of GoK involving county leaders/officials to harmonise urgent interventions to stem the severely adverse effects of ravaging drought in almost 20 counties that are putting about 3 million people at great risk," Ruto said.

President William Ruto addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on September 21, 2022
President William Ruto addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on September 21, 2022 President William Ruto addresses the 77th United Nations General Assembly, New York, United States. Pulse Live Kenya

Worst drought in 40 years

The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years, with at least 18 million people facing extreme hunger and malnutrition.

In Kenya, some aid agencies place the number of those facing starvation as a result of the drought at 4 million.

Ruto who is yet to jet back into the country addressed the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA where he highlighted the drought situation and proposed an international effort towards “building back better from the bottom."

"We cannot afford to waste another moment debating the merits of doing something vis a vis doing nothing. It will soon be too late to reverse the course of events.”

"3.1 million residents of these ASALs are now severely food-insecure on account of scarce rainfall over three consecutive seasons, leading to poor crop and pasture. This unprecedented confluence of intensely adverse events has exacerbated water scarcity and starvation, worsened by rising food prices, thus complicating Kenya’s roadmap towards delivering good quality of life to our citizens," Ruto explained.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

