Ruto instructs Gachagua to hold crisis meeting

The meeting will bring together government bodies and other players with a view of harmonizing interventions rolled out to mitigate the effects of the raging drought in several counties.

The president, in a statement, noted that interventions need to be implemented as a matter of priority to save the lives of at least 3 million Kenyans facing starvation.

The meeting will also bring on board county leaders who will work closely with the national government.

"My deputy Rigathi Gachagua will, Monday, convene a meeting of GoK involving county leaders/officials to harmonise urgent interventions to stem the severely adverse effects of ravaging drought in almost 20 counties that are putting about 3 million people at great risk," Ruto said.

President William Ruto addresses the 77th United Nations General Assembly, New York, United States. Pulse Live Kenya

Worst drought in 40 years

The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years, with at least 18 million people facing extreme hunger and malnutrition.

In Kenya, some aid agencies place the number of those facing starvation as a result of the drought at 4 million.

Ruto who is yet to jet back into the country addressed the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA where he highlighted the drought situation and proposed an international effort towards “building back better from the bottom."

"We cannot afford to waste another moment debating the merits of doing something vis a vis doing nothing. It will soon be too late to reverse the course of events.”