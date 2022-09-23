Ruto and Rachel meet US President Joe Biden

President Ruto shared a photo of the two, explaining that they met during a reception hosted by the US head of state.

“Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa,” he said.

Both presidents have expressed their confidence in the bottom-up economic model as the best solution to help their citizens afford a decent living.

On Tuesday, Biden’s Tweet, in which he expressed support for the bottom-up model and his disdain for the trick-down economic model, went viral in Kenya.

“I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out,” read the US President’s post.

Ruto also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York and pledged to advance Kenya’s strategic partnership at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Pulse Live Kenya

The president acknowledged the strong ties between Kenya and the United States and committed to step up cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, food security and stability in the Horn of Africa for the benefit of the people.

Pulse Live Kenya