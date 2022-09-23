RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto and Rachel meet US President Joe Biden

Denis Mwangi

Both presidents, Ruto and Biden, have expressed their confidence in the bottom-up economic model as the best solution to help their citizens afford a decent living.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto pose for a photo with US President Joe Biden at the 7th UNGA in New York on September 22, 2022
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto pose for a photo with US President Joe Biden at the 7th UNGA in New York on September 22, 2022

President William Ruto met US President Joe Biden after attending the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday evening.

President Ruto shared a photo of the two, explaining that they met during a reception hosted by the US head of state.

Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa,” he said.

Both presidents have expressed their confidence in the bottom-up economic model as the best solution to help their citizens afford a decent living.

On Tuesday, Biden’s Tweet, in which he expressed support for the bottom-up model and his disdain for the trick-down economic model, went viral in Kenya.

I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out,” read the US President’s post.

Ruto also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York and pledged to advance Kenya’s strategic partnership at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

President William Ruto meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
President William Ruto meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Pulse Live Kenya

The president acknowledged the strong ties between Kenya and the United States and committed to step up cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, food security and stability in the Horn of Africa for the benefit of the people.

President William Ruto shakes hands with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in New York on September 23, 2022
President William Ruto shakes hands with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in New York on September 23, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, Ruto continued his working tour of the US, meeting World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, with whom he spoke about plans to secure the health and well-being of all Kenyans through universal healthcare.

