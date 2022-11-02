President William Ruto has sent his list of preferred nominees for the positions of Principal Secretaries in various ministries and state departments.
Ruto nominates big names for PS jobs [Full list]
Among those nominated as principal secretaries is Nixon Korir who lost the Lang'ata MP seat
Read Also
President Ruto forwarded the list to the National Assembly for approval on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
The list includes big names and close associates of the head of state as well as career civil servants.
Office of the Deputy President
Julius Korir - State Department for Cabinet Affairs
Teresia Mbaika Malokwe - State Department for Devolution
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Esther Ngero - State Department for Performance and Delivery Management
Aurelia Rono - State Department for Parliamentary Affairs
Ministry of Interior & National Administration
Raymond Omollo - State Department for Interior & National Administration
Caroline Nyawira Murage - State Department for Correctional Services
Amb. (Prof.) Julius Bitok - State Department for Citizen Services
The National Treasury & Economic Planning
Dr. Chris Kiptoo - The National Treasury
James Muhati - State Department for Economic Planning
Ministry of Defence
Patrick Mariro
Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Diaspora Affairs
Dr. Korir Sing'oei - State Department for Foreign Affairs
Roseline Njogu - State Department for Diaspora Affairs
Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action
Amos Gathecha - State Department for Public Service
Veronica Mueni Nduva - State Department for Gender & Affirmative Action
Ministry of Roads & Transport
Joseph Mungai Mbugua - State Department for Roads
Mohamed Dhagar - State Department for Transport
Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development
Nixon Korir - State Department for Lands & Physical Planning
Charles Hinga - State Department for Housing & Urban Development
Joel Arumonyang - State Department for Public Works
Ministry of Information, Communication & The Digital Economy
Prof. Edward Kisiangani - State Department for Broadcasting & Telecommunications
Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui - ICT & The Digital Economy
Ministry of Health
Eng. Peter Tum - State Department for Medical Services
Dr. Josephine Mburu - State Department for Health Standards and Professional Management
Ministry of Education
Dr. Belio Kipsang - State Department for Basic Education
Esther Thaara Muhoria - State Department for TVET
Beatrice Inyangala - State Department for Higher Education & Research
Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development
Phillip Kello Harsama - State Department for Crop Development
Harry Kimutai - State Department for Livestock Development
Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry
Alfred K'Ombundo - State Department for Trade
Abubakar Hassan - State Department for Investment Promotion
Juma Mukhwana - State Department for Industry
Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Patrick Kiburi Kilemi - State Department for Cooperatives
Susan Mangeni - State Department for MSMEs Development
Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports & The Arts
Ismail Madey - State Department for Youth Affairs
Jonathan Mueke - State Department for Sports & The Arts
Ministry of Environment & Forestry
Festus Ngeno - State Department for Environment
Ephantus Kimotho - State Department for Forestry
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage
John Ololtuaa Heritage - State Department for Tourism
Sylvia Naseya Muhoro - State Department for Wildlife
Ummy Mohammed Bashir - State Department for Culture & Heritage
Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation
Dr. Paul Ronoh - State Department for Water & Sanitation
Gitonga Mugambi - State Department for Irrigation
Ministry of Energy & Petroleum
Alex Wachira - State Department for Energy
Mohamed Liban - State Department for Petroleum
Ministry of Labour & Social Protection
Geoffrey Kaituko - State Department for Labour & Skills Development
Joseph Mugosi Mutavi - State Department for Social Protection & Senior Citizen Affairs
Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALS & Regional Development
Abdi Dubart - State Department for East African Community Affairs
Idris Dogota - State Department for The ASALS & Regional Development
Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs
Elijah Mwangi - State Department for Mining
Betsy Muthoni Njagi - State Department for Blue Economy & Fisheries
Shadrack Mwadime - State Department for Shipping & Maritime Affairs
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke