Ruto nominates big names for PS jobs [Full list]

Denis Mwangi

Among those nominated as principal secretaries is Nixon Korir who lost the Lang'ata MP seat

President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022
President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022

President William Ruto has sent his list of preferred nominees for the positions of Principal Secretaries in various ministries and state departments.

President Ruto forwarded the list to the National Assembly for approval on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The list includes big names and close associates of the head of state as well as career civil servants.

President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022
President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022

Office of the Deputy President

Julius Korir - State Department for Cabinet Affairs

Teresia Mbaika Malokwe - State Department for Devolution

Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Esther Ngero - State Department for Performance and Delivery Management

Aurelia Rono - State Department for Parliamentary Affairs

Ministry of Interior & National Administration

Raymond Omollo - State Department for Interior & National Administration

Caroline Nyawira Murage - State Department for Correctional Services

Amb. (Prof.) Julius Bitok - State Department for Citizen Services

The National Treasury & Economic Planning

Dr. Chris Kiptoo - The National Treasury

James Muhati - State Department for Economic Planning

Ministry of Defence

Patrick Mariro

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Diaspora Affairs

Dr. Korir Sing'oei - State Department for Foreign Affairs

Roseline Njogu - State Department for Diaspora Affairs

Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action

Amos Gathecha - State Department for Public Service

Veronica Mueni Nduva - State Department for Gender & Affirmative Action

Ministry of Roads & Transport

Joseph Mungai Mbugua - State Department for Roads

Mohamed Dhagar - State Department for Transport

Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development

Nixon Korir - State Department for Lands & Physical Planning

Charles Hinga - State Department for Housing & Urban Development

Joel Arumonyang - State Department for Public Works

Ministry of Information, Communication & The Digital Economy

Prof. Edward Kisiangani - State Department for Broadcasting & Telecommunications

Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui - ICT & The Digital Economy

Ministry of Health

Eng. Peter Tum - State Department for Medical Services

Dr. Josephine Mburu - State Department for Health Standards and Professional Management

Ministry of Education

Dr. Belio Kipsang - State Department for Basic Education

Esther Thaara Muhoria - State Department for TVET

Beatrice Inyangala - State Department for Higher Education & Research

Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development

Phillip Kello Harsama - State Department for Crop Development

Harry Kimutai - State Department for Livestock Development

Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry

Alfred K'Ombundo - State Department for Trade

Abubakar Hassan - State Department for Investment Promotion

Juma Mukhwana - State Department for Industry

Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Patrick Kiburi Kilemi - State Department for Cooperatives

Susan Mangeni - State Department for MSMEs Development

Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports & The Arts

Ismail Madey - State Department for Youth Affairs

Jonathan Mueke - State Department for Sports & The Arts

Ministry of Environment & Forestry

Festus Ngeno - State Department for Environment

Ephantus Kimotho - State Department for Forestry

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage

John Ololtuaa Heritage - State Department for Tourism

Sylvia Naseya Muhoro - State Department for Wildlife

Ummy Mohammed Bashir - State Department for Culture & Heritage

Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation

Dr. Paul Ronoh - State Department for Water & Sanitation

Gitonga Mugambi - State Department for Irrigation

Ministry of Energy & Petroleum

Alex Wachira - State Department for Energy

Mohamed Liban - State Department for Petroleum

Ministry of Labour & Social Protection

Geoffrey Kaituko - State Department for Labour & Skills Development

Joseph Mugosi Mutavi - State Department for Social Protection & Senior Citizen Affairs

Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALS & Regional Development

Abdi Dubart - State Department for East African Community Affairs

Idris Dogota - State Department for The ASALS & Regional Development

Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs

Elijah Mwangi - State Department for Mining

Betsy Muthoni Njagi - State Department for Blue Economy & Fisheries

Shadrack Mwadime - State Department for Shipping & Maritime Affairs

