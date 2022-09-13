Ruto officially sworn-in as the 5th president at the Moi sports centre Kasarani

President Ruto and deputy president Gachagua took two oaths of office administered by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi before Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome, in line with the provisions of the constitution.

The outgoing president also handed instruments of power which are The Constitution and the Ceremonial presidential sword.

Uhuru’s Kenyatta's presidential Standard, a dark blue flag with a dove symbol was lowered while Ruto’s light-green flag with a yellow wheelbarrow was hoisted, a symbol of change of guard.

Thousands witness as president Ruto is sworn in Pulse Live Kenya

Upon taking the two oaths, Ruto appended his signature before Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the President of the Supreme Court. He also signed his certificate of inauguration.

The Chief Justice presented the certificate to President Ruto, the last process of his assumption of office.

Uhuru's Aide De Camp also shifted sides and moved to president William Ruto indicating change of power.

The event was witnessed by more than 60,000 Kenyans and 20 heads of states at the Kasarani International Stadium.

The presidential standard or presidential flag is the unique flag that is used as a symbol of the current head of state or president.

All his predecessors, apart from the late Mwai Kibaki chose symbols from the parties that they were elected.

The late Jomo Kenyatta’s flag was blue, bearing the shield, spears and a Jogoo on the right, symbolising the ruling party at the time; KANU.