President William Ruto has for the first time opened up on why he settled on his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta as peace envoy in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) despite their past political differences.
Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences
President William Ruto explained his reasons during an interview with France 24
Recommended articles
In an interview with France 24, the head of state explained that sidelining Uhuru would have worked to the disadvantage of the Kenya Kwanza government as regional conflicts would have an impact in his administration.
"I appointed President Uhuru as an envoy because I'm different. I believe that President Kenyatta brings value to the processes in Ethiopia and DRC. What was there between him and me was a competition.
"It wasn't a competition between me and the person he supported (Raila Odinga). Being a democracy, we are mature enough to understand that we can compete but we don't have to be enemies but compatriots," Ruto explained.
He added that during his predecessor was extensively involved in peace efforts across the content and had already established rapport hence was the best person for the job even as he (Ruto) focuses on sorting out Kenya’s problems.
"When things fall apart, it will stop at my desk. I can only be effective in doing what the people of Kenya want if the region is not a problem.
"If somebody else can help me with the regional issues so that I can concentrate my energy, efforts and time in sorting out the issues Kenyans want me to do, I think that is the right decision," Said the president.
During the interview, Ruto ruled out the immediate withdrawal of Kenya troops from Somalia, noting that they will be back home once the mission is accomplished.
"Those troops will come back home as soon as we are done with the assignments that we have in Somalia. The new Somalia president has a much clearer view of where we need to go and is more committed to fighting Al Shabaab," Ruto stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke