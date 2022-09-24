RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto explained his reasons during an interview with France 24

President William Ruto embraces former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 5th president's inauguration at the Kasarani Stadium on September 13, 2022
President William Ruto embraces former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 5th president's inauguration at the Kasarani Stadium on September 13, 2022

President William Ruto has for the first time opened up on why he settled on his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta as peace envoy in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) despite their past political differences.

Recommended articles

In an interview with France 24, the head of state explained that sidelining Uhuru would have worked to the disadvantage of the Kenya Kwanza government as regional conflicts would have an impact in his administration.

"I appointed President Uhuru as an envoy because I'm different. I believe that President Kenyatta brings value to the processes in Ethiopia and DRC. What was there between him and me was a competition.

"It wasn't a competition between me and the person he supported (Raila Odinga). Being a democracy, we are mature enough to understand that we can compete but we don't have to be enemies but compatriots," Ruto explained.

President William Ruto at his office in State House
President William Ruto at his office in State House Pulse Live Kenya

He added that during his predecessor was extensively involved in peace efforts across the content and had already established rapport hence was the best person for the job even as he (Ruto) focuses on sorting out Kenya’s problems.

"When things fall apart, it will stop at my desk. I can only be effective in doing what the people of Kenya want if the region is not a problem.

"If somebody else can help me with the regional issues so that I can concentrate my energy, efforts and time in sorting out the issues Kenyans want me to do, I think that is the right decision," Said the president.

During the interview, Ruto ruled out the immediate withdrawal of Kenya troops from Somalia, noting that they will be back home once the mission is accomplished.

"Those troops will come back home as soon as we are done with the assignments that we have in Somalia. The new Somalia president has a much clearer view of where we need to go and is more committed to fighting Al Shabaab," Ruto stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences

Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences

DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Nyanza residents during Kisumu visit

DP Gachagua's 2 promises to Nyanza residents during Kisumu visit

Babu Owino, Ledama Olekina slap ODM with new demands

Babu Owino, Ledama Olekina slap ODM with new demands

Rigathi Gachagua's soft life photos light up social media

Rigathi Gachagua's soft life photos light up social media

10 cooking oil brands suspended by KEBS [List]

10 cooking oil brands suspended by KEBS [List]

Kenyans dash for flour after lorry overturns along Mombasa Road [Photos & Videos]

Kenyans dash for flour after lorry overturns along Mombasa Road [Photos & Videos]

Ruto and Rachel meet US President Joe Biden

Ruto and Rachel meet US President Joe Biden

Ruto sets date to open & address 13th Parliament

Ruto sets date to open & address 13th Parliament

Dangerous side effects of contraceptive pill ministry of health has banned

Dangerous side effects of contraceptive pill ministry of health has banned

Trending

President William Ruto in UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Why attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was a tough choice for Ruto

FBI officers effecting an arrest

Kenyan pleads guilty to Sh12 billion fraud in US

Raila Odinga addressing Azimio elected leaders during the Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi Resort on September 16, 2022

Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hspital after they were involved in a road accident.

Presidential escort officers hospitalised after road accident [Photos]