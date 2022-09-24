Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences

In an interview with France 24, the head of state explained that sidelining Uhuru would have worked to the disadvantage of the Kenya Kwanza government as regional conflicts would have an impact in his administration.

"I appointed President Uhuru as an envoy because I'm different. I believe that President Kenyatta brings value to the processes in Ethiopia and DRC. What was there between him and me was a competition.

"It wasn't a competition between me and the person he supported (Raila Odinga). Being a democracy, we are mature enough to understand that we can compete but we don't have to be enemies but compatriots," Ruto explained.

He added that during his predecessor was extensively involved in peace efforts across the content and had already established rapport hence was the best person for the job even as he (Ruto) focuses on sorting out Kenya’s problems.

"When things fall apart, it will stop at my desk. I can only be effective in doing what the people of Kenya want if the region is not a problem.

"If somebody else can help me with the regional issues so that I can concentrate my energy, efforts and time in sorting out the issues Kenyans want me to do, I think that is the right decision," Said the president.

During the interview, Ruto ruled out the immediate withdrawal of Kenya troops from Somalia, noting that they will be back home once the mission is accomplished.