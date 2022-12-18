President Ruto bags prestigious award in the US

Ruto was inducted into the prestigious academy in recognition of his inspirational rise from a village boy to an achieving the highest levels in academics with a doctorate degree.

Touching on president Ruto’s journey, the academy's chairman, Said Cathy noted that Ruto inspired “a generation in the art of what is possible with hard work, faith and determination”.

“From a village in Kenya, owning his first pair of shoes at the age of 15, President Ruto rose through politics, studied to the highest level of academic achievement, inspiring a generation in the art of what is possible with hard work, faith and determination,” Cathy stated.

With the award, the Head of State takes his place among the greats who have been feted with the coveted award.

The Golden plate award which has been in existence since 1961 is presented by the American Academy of Achievement in recognition of men and women of exceptional accomplishments in the sciences, professions, business, industry, arts, literature, sports, entertainment and other spheres of life.

Former US presidents Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton and George Bush are among other recipients of the award.