President Ruto bags prestigious award in the US

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

President William Ruto receives American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award
President William Ruto receives American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award

President William Ruto has been inducted into the American Academy of Achievement after receiving the Golden Plate at an award at ceremony in Washington DC.

Ruto was inducted into the prestigious academy in recognition of his inspirational rise from a village boy to an achieving the highest levels in academics with a doctorate degree.

Touching on president Ruto’s journey, the academy's chairman, Said Cathy noted that Ruto inspired “a generation in the art of what is possible with hard work, faith and determination”.

“From a village in Kenya, owning his first pair of shoes at the age of 15, President Ruto rose through politics, studied to the highest level of academic achievement, inspiring a generation in the art of what is possible with hard work, faith and determination,” Cathy stated.

President William Ruto receives American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award
President William Ruto receives American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award Pulse Live Kenya

With the award, the Head of State takes his place among the greats who have been feted with the coveted award.

The Golden plate award which has been in existence since 1961 is presented by the American Academy of Achievement in recognition of men and women of exceptional accomplishments in the sciences, professions, business, industry, arts, literature, sports, entertainment and other spheres of life.

Former US presidents Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton and George Bush are among other recipients of the award.

Other who feature in the list are Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Rudolph Ford Jr, astronaut Neil Armstrong Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

