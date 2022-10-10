RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto silences President Suluhu's staffer in joint media briefing [Video]

Ruto admitted that he was struggling to be fluent in Swahili but promised that in the subsequent visits, he would be able to speak well enough to address the nation.

President William Ruto speaking during a joint media briefing with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu on Monday, October 10 in Dar es Salaam.
President William Ruto and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu held a joint media briefing on Monday, October 10 in Dar es Salaam.

During the media briefing, President Ruto dismissed a translator attached to State House, Tanzania, saying he did not require his services during his speech.

The visiting head of state told the translator that he would repeat his remarks in Swahili, instead of having it translated, which would confuse him.

President William Ruto speaking during a joint media briefing with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu on Monday, October 10 in Dar es Salaam. Pulse Live Kenya

The president had already started speaking when he cut off his speech to speech to dismiss the translator.

"I do not know whether it is necessary to translate, is there anyone who is not conversant with the English language?"Just let it be, I will repeat it myself afterwards because you will confuse me," he said.

In his address, the president said that for a long time, many citizens of the EAC member states felt that Kenya was seen to be the biggest beneficiary of the regional bloc, adding that it was not the case.

He reitarated that it was necessary for Kenya and its neighbours to solve all issues affecting cross-border trade, to avoid losing out on regional markets for goods and services.

He added that the relationship between Kenya and Tanzania would grow in leaps and bounds under his leadership and that of President Samia Suluhu.

