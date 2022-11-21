Ruto travels to DRC days after Uhuru's visit

The president was received at the N'djili International Airport by DRC's Vice Prime Minister Christophe Lutundula and the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor Serge Tshibangu on Sunday night, ahead of a meeting held earlier today with his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi.

President Ruto's visit comes days after former President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the country as Kenya's designated facilitator within the framework of the ongoing Nairobi process.

The former president visited Kinshasa and Goma areas where he held consultative meetings as the EAC appointed Nairobi process facilitator.

Following his visit, former President Kenyatta announced that Rwandan President Paul Kagame had agreed to influence ceasefire by M23 rebels who are currently fighting Congolese forces.

Ruto appointed Uhuru to the position as his first act after taking the oath of office on September 13, 2022.

He made a commitment to pursue the policy of rapprochement between the DRC and Kenya as well as the offices within the framework of the operation dubbed Nairobi peace process on the disarmament and demobilization of armed groups active in the eastern provinces of DRC.

Following their deliberations on Monday, President Ruto reiterated that his administration, under the guidance of the East African Community (EAC), will do everything possible to ensure there is stability in DRC.

On his part, President Tshisekedi stated: "Kenya and the DRC have a historic and strategic tie. We are keen on enhancing relations for the mutual benefit of our citizens."