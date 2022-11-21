RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto travels to DRC days after Uhuru's visit

Miriam Mwende

This is Ruto's first official visit to the DRC as President of Kenya

President William Ruto with Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in Palais du Peuple, Kinshasa on November 21, 2022
President William Ruto on Sunday jetted out of the country on his first official visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The president was received at the N'djili International Airport by DRC's Vice Prime Minister Christophe Lutundula and the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor Serge Tshibangu on Sunday night, ahead of a meeting held earlier today with his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi.

President Ruto's visit comes days after former President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the country as Kenya's designated facilitator within the framework of the ongoing Nairobi process.

The former president visited Kinshasa and Goma areas where he held consultative meetings as the EAC appointed Nairobi process facilitator.

Following his visit, former President Kenyatta announced that Rwandan President Paul Kagame had agreed to influence ceasefire by M23 rebels who are currently fighting Congolese forces.

President William Ruto with DRC Vice Prime Minister Christophe Lutundula shortly after he landed in Kinshasa on November 20, 2022
Ruto appointed Uhuru to the position as his first act after taking the oath of office on September 13, 2022.

He made a commitment to pursue the policy of rapprochement between the DRC and Kenya as well as the offices within the framework of the operation dubbed Nairobi peace process on the disarmament and demobilization of armed groups active in the eastern provinces of DRC.

Following their deliberations on Monday, President Ruto reiterated that his administration, under the guidance of the East African Community (EAC), will do everything possible to ensure there is stability in DRC.

President William Ruto with Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in Palais du Peuple, Kinshasa on November 21, 2022
On his part, President Tshisekedi stated: "Kenya and the DRC have a historic and strategic tie. We are keen on enhancing relations for the mutual benefit of our citizens."

The two leaders also agreed to form a joint committee to define the areas of co-operation with a focus on security, trade and investment.

Miriam Mwende

