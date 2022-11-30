RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cost of maize flour unacceptable - Ruto's Cabinet says

Denis Mwangi

Ruto's Cabinet sacrifices hefty salaries to help hungry Kenyans

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on November 10, 2022
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on November 10, 2022

President William Ruto’s Cabinet has opted to donate one month's salary to the National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund.

Recommended articles

In a meeting held at State House on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the nation's apex policy-making body decided to support Kenyans in drought-stricken areas.

In solidarity with all Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought, the meeting resolved that all members will forgo one-month salary as their individual and collective contribution towards the ongoing State interventions that support all the Kenyans affected by the drought,” the statement from the Cabinet Office read.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, cabinet secretaries earn a monthly salary of Sh924,000.

Cabinet Secretaries during a meeting at State House on November 10, 2022
Cabinet Secretaries during a meeting at State House on November 10, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

This comprises a basic salary of Sh554,400, a house allowance of Sh200,000, and a market adjustment of Sh169,600.

As part of the long-term measures to address the cyclic drought situation and the cost of living, Cabinet assessed the food supply situation in the country.

The meeting noted that the cost of the nation's staple food, maize, remains unacceptably high currently retailing at between Sh180 and Sh210 for a 2 kg packet,” the statement continued.

Kenyan farmers also got a reprieve after the team resolved to give local producers priority over imported maize.

Cabinet noted that harvesting of maize was ongoing across the country, with this year's crop estimated to yield about 30 million bags of maize. In honour of our nation's sacred duty to our farmers, Cabinet resolved that the farmers' produce will be accorded priority access to the market,” the Cabinet Office shared.

Cabinet meeting chaired by HE President Willian Ruto
Cabinet meeting chaired by HE President Willian Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

With a consumption trend of 45 million bags, the cabinet secretaries resolved to cover the deficit by importing 10 million bags of maize.

The importation by the private sector will commence in February 2023 and it shall be incentivized by way of a customs duty waiver.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cost of maize flour unacceptable - Ruto's Cabinet says

Cost of maize flour unacceptable - Ruto's Cabinet says

Governor Wanga issues orders after KCSE candidate died while delivering newborn

Governor Wanga issues orders after KCSE candidate died while delivering newborn

City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

DP Gachagua under fire for splashing Sh900,000 cash on student parties

DP Gachagua under fire for splashing Sh900,000 cash on student parties

DCI officers raid Nairobi alcohol distillery as staff flee & leave machines running

DCI officers raid Nairobi alcohol distillery as staff flee & leave machines running

Interior CS Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

Interior CS Kindiki warns criminals in his impromptu CBD visit

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

Details of Nairobi-wide crackdown which started on Sunday night

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

Trending

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr. Alfred Mutua displaying his skills at the World Headquarters of Tae Kwondo (Kikkuwon) in South Korea

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

Tom Ikonya who was swindled Sh700K in 7 days Photo credits: Mwangi Muiruri NMG

KOT react to story of 60-year-old swindled Sh700K in one week by woman

Eastleigh cop Rashid Ahmed

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop

Guardian Angel bus full of passengers plunges into a river in Kisii

Guardian Angel bus ferrying passengers plunges into a river