Why am I barred from the elections? - Kigame asks IEBC

Cyprian Kimutai

Independent Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to explain why he was barred from taking part in the upcoming August 9 General Election.

Taking to his twitter on Monday, June 6, Kigame explained in intricate detail the events that transpired between May 16 when he was gazetted as a Presidential candidate to May 30 when he was locked out of the race.

The musician-cum-politician, has questioned the integrity of IEBC citing that he complied with all the requirements the commission put out but was still rejected for unknown reasons.

"While aspirants have been disqualified for not having signatures and ID copies, I have them but I am still deemed non-compliant," read his tweet in part.

May 16: IEBC gazetted the names of 38 Presidential aspirants, Kigame who was among the 38 was given until May 23 to submit the requisite documents.

May 23: IEBC met with all the Presidential aspirants or their representatives at the Bomas of Kenya and briefed them on the requirements and procedures for registration. Kigame and co were instructed to submit an electronic version as well as a list of at least 2,000 supporters from each of the counties.

May 25: Kigame submits the signatures and copies of the Identity Cards in hardcopy as well as soft through excel. However, IEBC says he presented them in the wrong format hence is given until May 29 to make the necessary corrections.

May 29: Kigame claims he presented the documents in the correct format but IEBC rejected them. Later that evening, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati called him saying he and his running mate Irene Ngendo Kamau failed to meet the requirements.

Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame address the media outside Anniversary Tower Nairobi, after a failed attempt to meet IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati regarding the barring of his candidature. Photo by WILFRED NYANGARESI
Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame address the media outside Anniversary Tower Nairobi, after a failed attempt to meet IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati regarding the barring of his candidature. Photo by WILFRED NYANGARESI

May 30: Kigame rushes to Bomas of Kenya hoping to meet Chebukati and other IEBC officials but is denied entry. He then proceeds to the commissions headquarters at Anniversary Towers where he is denied audience once again.

May 31: Lawyers representing Kigame write to IEBC giving them 24 hours to respond. According to the Christian Apologist, the electoral commission took four days to respond, inviting him for a meeting.

June 5: The meeting takes place between the concerned parties, Kigame complained of discrimination while the IEBC through a letter reiterated that the media practitioner failed to meet the desired requirements.

Kigame concluded his thread of tweets lamenting and expressing his frustrations. "Why am I being barred from contesting in the August elections? Why would this country treat me like this? Somebody tell me why?"

Cyprian Kimutai

