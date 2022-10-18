Team appointed to review CBC issues announcement to parents, teachers

The 49-member team was appointed by President William Ruto on September 29, 2022 after complaints from parents and other stakeholders.

In a notice carried in leading daily newspapers on October 18, 2022, the task force explained that Kenyans could submit their views through written memoranda, letters or research papers.

The team called for input on the most appropriate structure to implement the CBC, governance of basic education, and tertiary and university education.

The team is looking for opinions and how to finance the rollout of the curriculum.

Kenyans have been called to advise on how to ensure equitable access to education, especially for those facing social, economic and geographic marginalization, vulnerable populations, children and persons with special needs and disabilities.

The task force is also seeking views on the appropriate framework for the management and coordination of bursaries and scholarships for secondary school students.

Education Reform is also looking for ways of developing physical and digital infrastructure and coordinating public-private partnerships for improved access.

The team identified the need for a tracking system to capture and enroll children of school-going age to ensure universal access to pre-primary, primary and secondary education.

In terms of tertiary and university education, the presidential working party wants to improve the governance and financing framework for TVET training and development, university education, research and training.

In 2016, the Cabinet approved a plan to establish the National Open University of Kenya, which the team is looking to operationalise.