Prince William mourns pilot who perished in Tsavo plane crash

Charles Ouma

Prince William penned an emotional in which he revealed his personal relationship with the deceased pilot who perished in the crash along with his son.

Prince William
Prince William

Prince William of Wales has penned a personal message mourning the victims of the tragic plane crash in Tsavo East National Park on Thursday, December 8 that claimed the lives of two people.

Prince William, in a statement dated Friday, December 9, mourned the pilot of the ill-fated plane, Mark Jenkins, who he revealed was his personal friend and condoled with his family.

He expressed his admiration for the deceased who dedicated his life to nature conservation.

"Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol," Prince William wrote.

"Tonight, I’m thinking about Mark’s wife, family and colleagues who’ve sadly lost a man we all loved and admired," he added.

Mark Jenkins
Mark Jenkins Pulse Live Kenya

Mark and his son, Peter died after the plane they were in crashed in Huri Plains in Tsavo East National Park plane crash on Thursday, December 8.

"The plane, a Cessna 185 registration number 5Y-DHS, belonged to David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT), crashed at around 7.15 hours while on patrol in Huri – the northeastern boundary of the park, regrettably instantly killing both occupants on board," read part of a statement released by KWS corporate communications desk.

"KWS wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased," added the statement.

The deceased pilot is a cousin to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT) pilot, Roan Carr-Hartley, who led a successful search and rescue mission for Ayub Ahmed, a 4-year-old boy who was rescued from Tsavo East National Park on Monday, December 5.

