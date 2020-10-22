A prison warder form Bondo, Siaya County has been arrested after he was found to be running a conning scheme.

The warder, Constable Charles Opollo Ndaga, who is based at the prison headquarters at Magereza House is accused of running an irregular Sim Swap/ Sim Card Registration scam.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers busted Constable Ndaga at Sinapanga Estate in Bondo and recovered a number of items from his house.

"Over Ten Thousand Safaricom Sim Cards registered under different names, Two Equitel Sim Cards and three ID Cards, a laptop, several mobile phones, a cheque book among other items were recovered in his house," a brief from DCI read in part.

File image of prisons workers

Media Exposé

A past media exposé uncovered a racket of inmates who make calls and send text messages to unsuspecting mobile users soliciting funds.

The new arrest has revived questions over the involvement of prison authorities in the con scheme.