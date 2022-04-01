RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio la Umoja announces name change

The parties agreed to deposit the same with the office of the political parties registrar

The Azimio la Umoja coalition comprising ODM, Wiper, Jubilee, and other affiliate parties has announced that it intends to change its name to Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance party.

Secretaries-General of the various parties signed an agreement to register the outfit as a party on Friday April 1, and agreed to deposit the same with the office of the political parties registrar.

Among those present were Jubilee Party's Jeremiah Kioni, KANU's Nick Salat, ODM's Edwin Sifuna, Wiper's Shakila Abdallah, and UDP's Bernard Wafuku.

As Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Party, we are now going for the real politics. We will speak in one voice. We will give our team leader, the Rt Honourable Raila Odinga, the necessary support to push him to the presidency of this country,” KANU Sec Gen Nick Salat said in a media briefing after the signing of the deal.

Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesperson Makau Mutua stated: "After this mission, we are going to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to make this political party a legal entity."

Prior to the agreement, there was confusion about the deal signed between ODM and the other parties during the Azimio la Umoja coalition National Delegates Conference (NDC) in March 2022.

This latest move is a win for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who will take a lead role in popularising former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

"From today until August, watch this space, we are going to set the media agenda and the agenda of this country until after the next general election," Kitui County Senator Enock Wambua.

Professor Mutua had previously stated they would not be able to sign a coalition-to-coalition agreement since the new political parties statute does not allow for such an arrangement.

