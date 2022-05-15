Kindiki absent during unveiling of Rigathi as Ruto's running mate

Tharaka Nithi Senator Professor Kindiki Kithure was nowhere to be seen in the group of Kenya Kwanza leaders who had gathered to witness the unveiling of Dr William Ruto's 2022 presidential running mate.
In a tense press conference that took place at DP Ruto’s office in Karen on Sunday as he unveiled his deputy ahead of August elections, a noticeable figure was missing in action
Senator Kindiki was pitted to be a top contender for the position and all odds seemed to have been favoring him until Sunday’s announcement.
DP Ruto, while addressing the press, acknowledged Kindiki’s key influence within the Kenya Kwanza coalition lauding his legal counsel and loyalty to the coalition.
The Tharaka Nithi Senator, however, had not met some of the requirements for the Deputy position according to Ruto.
“I want to very sincerely thank my lawyer, my friend Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki who became the runners-up in this contest. He is a forthright Kenyan, a Kenyan of great standard, a lawyer per excellence and the man who defeated that fellow called Ocampo.
“He is not here with us but brought a lot of experience, passion and commitment to this race; and finally, in the end, the consensus pointed out to an individual who scored excellent points on every evaluative parameters,” noted DP Ruto.
17-hour meeting that led to selection of Rigathi Gachagua
Prior to the big announcement, there was a 17-hour meeting held at DP Ruto's Karen residence stalemated by the dilemma on who to pick between Kindiki and Gachagua according to sources.
The meeting saw the Kenya Kwanza leaders hold a mock election in which Kindiki won hands-down, however, the final decision was left with the Kenya Kwanza Flag bearer.
Reports have it that Kindiki stormed out of the meeting after realizing that he was not getting the position.
DP Ruto would go on to select Gachagua whom he showed with praises whilst making the running mate choice public.
He described the Mathira MP as an astute debater with prodigious persuasive ability, a fantastic grassroots mobilizer and tireless political operative, a championed of the betrayed, persecuted, downtrodden, and ignored.
The deputy president selection is in line with the Kenya Kwanza agreement which had restricted the president and the running mate to both be picked from UDA. Running mate hopefuls like Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, and lawmakers Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro will be looking to drum up support for the coalition.
