Kindiki absent during unveiling of Rigathi as Ruto's running mate

Senator Kindiki was pitted to be a top contender for the position and all odds seemed to have been favoring him until Sunday’s announcement.

DP Ruto, while addressing the press, acknowledged Kindiki’s key influence within the Kenya Kwanza coalition lauding his legal counsel and loyalty to the coalition.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator, however, had not met some of the requirements for the Deputy position according to Ruto.

“I want to very sincerely thank my lawyer, my friend Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki who became the runners-up in this contest. He is a forthright Kenyan, a Kenyan of great standard, a lawyer per excellence and the man who defeated that fellow called Ocampo.

“He is not here with us but brought a lot of experience, passion and commitment to this race; and finally, in the end, the consensus pointed out to an individual who scored excellent points on every evaluative parameters,” noted DP Ruto.

17-hour meeting that led to selection of Rigathi Gachagua

Prior to the big announcement, there was a 17-hour meeting held at DP Ruto's Karen residence stalemated by the dilemma on who to pick between Kindiki and Gachagua according to sources.

The meeting saw the Kenya Kwanza leaders hold a mock election in which Kindiki won hands-down, however, the final decision was left with the Kenya Kwanza Flag bearer.

Reports have it that Kindiki stormed out of the meeting after realizing that he was not getting the position.

DP Ruto would go on to select Gachagua whom he showed with praises whilst making the running mate choice public.

He described the Mathira MP as an astute debater with prodigious persuasive ability, a fantastic grassroots mobilizer and tireless political operative, a championed of the betrayed, persecuted, downtrodden, and ignored.