Muungano party leader Kivutha Kibwana laments broken promises in the Azimio Coalition

Amos Robi

Prof. Kibwana says Raila is not keeping the word he made before they joined the coalition

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana
Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

There continues to be storms in the Azimio la Umoja coalition with cracks emerging from every corner.

Makueni governor and leader of Muungano party Kivutha Kibwana is the latest member of the coalition to raise complains regarding how the coalition was running.

Kibwana has ponted fingures at coalition's leader and flag bearer Raila Odinga over what he terms as broken promises.

The governor said the promise made by Raila Odinga as they joined the Azimio la Umoja coalition has ended up not being kept.

According to Kibwana, Raila promised the 22 emerging political parties there would be no zoning in regional sections but the latter has done what Kibwana said happened in CORD and NASA in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

Kivutha Kibwana
Kivutha Kibwana Pulse Live Kenya

Kibwana arguing that the move by the Azimio leadership was compromising democracy.

“YE Odinga, you promised the 22 emerging political parties that there would be no ZONING of regional enclaves. We joined Azimio upon your word and in good faith. In both CORD and NASA the so-called small parties faired badly. Let us not guillotine democracy,” Prof Kibwana wrote on Twitter.

The lamentations by Prof.Kibwana come just days after his Maendeleo Chap Chap counterpart Alfred Mutua threatened to go court because he was being denied access to the document entailing the coalition agreement.

The Machakos governor said a meeting by the party’s governing council had resorted to go to court and demand they see whether changes had been made in the document.

Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua
Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

“The registrar of political parties (ORPP) and Azimio coalition party have refused to give us a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement deposited with the ORPP we signed to form the coalition."

"Maendeleo Chap Chap party has in today’s governing council meeting decided to go to court & demand to get the document so as to see what changes have been made, if any. It's unfortunate that we're in a coalition relationship whose members have to go to court to get what's their automatic right,” Mutua said.

Amos Robi

