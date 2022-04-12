Roots Party Presidential hopeful, Professor George Wajackoyah has revealed he has neither smoked marijuana nor drank alcohol but will engage the former if elected President come August 9, 2022.
I will smoke bhang for the first time during my inauguration ceremony - Wajackoyah
Professor Wajackoyah explains why he is so passionate about legalisation of marijuana
Professor Wajackoyah during an interview with NTV's Salim Swaleh explained why he vehemently fights for the legalisation of marijuana despite being frowned upon by a section of the society.
"From Canada to USA, to our neighbours Uganda and Rwanda as well as South Africa and Morocco, what is it they have noticed about marijuana that we have not?" asked Wajackoyah.
The countries mentioned above have legalized the use and cultivation of marijuana either for medicinal or recreational use. Morocco for example continues to be the world’s largest producer of cannabis resin (hashish).
Booming business for Uganda
Uganda and Rwanda which legalised the medicinal use of marijuana in 2020 and 2021 respectively have reaped the fruits of exporting the product.
Last year, for example, Uganda exported 400kg of medicinal marijuana to Germany earning $2million from one shipment.
Wajackoyah referenced this during the interview, citing Kenya should emulate her neighbours.
"We have accumulated debts from China, if elected President I will hand back SGR to the Chinese and give them harvested marijuana as repayment to their debt," said Wajackoyah.
Professor Wajackoyah concluded the interview by promising Kenyans that marijuana will transform the lives of every Kenyan same way crude oil transformed the lives of Arabs in the Middle East.
"Discovery of oil in the Middle East transformed the Gulf countries from deserts to wealthy nations. Once we start exporting marijuana, our will change too. We will sleep longer and be forced to import workers from abroad just like Middle East," said Wajackoyah.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke