I will smoke bhang for the first time during my inauguration ceremony - Wajackoyah

Professor Wajackoyah during an interview with NTV's Salim Swaleh explained why he vehemently fights for the legalisation of marijuana despite being frowned upon by a section of the society.

"From Canada to USA, to our neighbours Uganda and Rwanda as well as South Africa and Morocco, what is it they have noticed about marijuana that we have not?" asked Wajackoyah.

The countries mentioned above have legalized the use and cultivation of marijuana either for medicinal or recreational use. Morocco for example continues to be the world’s largest producer of cannabis resin (hashish).

Booming business for Uganda

Uganda and Rwanda which legalised the medicinal use of marijuana in 2020 and 2021 respectively have reaped the fruits of exporting the product.

Last year, for example, Uganda exported 400kg of medicinal marijuana to Germany earning $2million from one shipment.

Wajackoyah referenced this during the interview, citing Kenya should emulate her neighbours.

"We have accumulated debts from China, if elected President I will hand back SGR to the Chinese and give them harvested marijuana as repayment to their debt," said Wajackoyah.

Professor Wajackoyah concluded the interview by promising Kenyans that marijuana will transform the lives of every Kenyan same way crude oil transformed the lives of Arabs in the Middle East.