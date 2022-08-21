RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Lawyers representing IEBC in Supreme Court election petition

Any aggrieved party looking to file an election petition has until Monday

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has settled on former Attorney General Githu Muigai to lead its legal team in the presidential election petition to be filed by Azimio One Kenya coalition party.

Prof. Muigai will lead the lawyers who will be defending the commission and the IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati against claims that the General Election was marred by irregularities and therefore the decision to declare William Ruto as President-elect was unfit.

Other lawyers who are expected to work with Senior Counsel Muigai include Kamau Karori, Abdikadir Mohamed, Eric Gumbo, Wambua Kilonzo, Peter Wanyama, George Murugu, Mahat Somane, Cyprian Wekesa and Edwin Mukele.

Any aggrieved party looking to file a petition has until Monday August 22, 2:00 p.m. to head to Supreme Court.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai
Azimio deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua has insisted they are going to seek justice and are further going to accept the outcome of the court ruling.

As Azimio, once we take our legal challenge to the court, whatever the outcome, that is the end of the journey. That’s the way our Constitution is, it may not be perfect, but we promise to abide,

We always abide by the rule of law, even when we disagree with a ruling, we either take the next steps or if it’s the final we accept it. So wale hawaelewi sheria, tulieni, wacha kujigambagamba na siku haijafika,” Karua stated.

The coalition said they have adequate evidence to have the presidential election nullified.

We have sufficient evidence of massive rigging in the presidential election and we shall prove that in court," Ndegwa Njiru a lawyer with the Azimio coalition said.

Senior Counsel Martha Karua addresses an Azimio la Umoja gathering following the 2022 General Election at the KICC on August 13, 2022
The Azimio One Kenya coalition on the other hand is likely to settle on Siaya governor-elect James Orengo, Philip Murgor, Tom Ojienda and Paul Mwangi.

The coalition is however yet to unveil the lawyers to take on the IEBC in the supreme court.

