Sonko's huge promise to Omanyala after winning gold

Through his social media page, Sonko praised Africa's fastest man on how he won gold while Kenyans were sleeping.

"Mulipokuwa mumelala munaota Mkenya mmoja ambae ni fastest man Africa nzima Ferdiomanyalaa ameshindia nchi ya Kenya gold at the Commonwealth Games, clocking 10.02 seconds," said Sonko.

He further pledged to hold a 10-day party to celebrate his win if he is allowed by the government.

"Pongezi sana na serikali ikikubali nitakupangia sherehe kubwa ya kukulaki na limousines 15 zikupokee na nikufanyie sherehe ya 10 days na nikupee limo moja bure iwe yako. Twakupenda sana for making us proud,"said Sonko.

Omanyala won Kenya's first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth games yesterday after a powering to victory in the men's 100m final.

The Kenyan sprinter clocked a time of 10.02 second to win the men title a head of defending champion Akani Simbine who came second in 10.13 second to win silver.

Ferdinand Omanyala on Wednesday etched himself into the history books by finishing ahead of South African Akani Simbine and Yupun Abeykoon from Sri-Lanka.

Omanyala's win means this is the first time since 1962 when Seraphino Antao in Perth, Western Australia marked the highest point of his career, when he won 100 and 220 yards gold medals.

Omanyala reached the final after winning his semifinal in a time of 10.02 seconds. However, his compatriot Samuel Imeta missed out on a place in the final after finishing fifth in a time of 10.24 seconds.