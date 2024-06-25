Promises William Ruto has not kept

Despite President William Ruto's promises of a just and non-repressive administration, his government's actions suggest otherwise, raising serious concerns about human rights violations.

State machinery deployed against critics

President Ruto, during his campaign, assured Kenyans that his administration would not misuse state institutions to suppress political critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto during a joint press briefing at the White House on May 23, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Under his watch he vowed that state machinery would not be used to intimidate or harass those who oppose his government.

However, recent events paint a starkly different picture. Peaceful protestors have faced excessive force from the police, resulting in the tragic deaths of two young individuals and numerous injuries.

This blatant use of state power to silence opposition undermines the very foundation of democratic expression.

Failure to embrace dialogue

ADVERTISEMENT

In another broken promise, President Ruto had committed to fostering dialogue with his critics and those opposed to his policies.

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised the importance of open communication, stating that his administration would always be open to dialogue and constructive criticism.

Yet, despite his rhetoric, the reality on the ground is different. The administration's response to the anti-finance bill protests has been marked by a lack of meaningful engagement with dissenting voices, highlighting a significant disconnect between the president's words and actions.

Continued abductions and kidnappings

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most alarming developments has been the resurgence of abductions and kidnappings, a practice President Ruto had vehemently condemned.

In his first media interview after taking office, he justified the dismissal of former Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director George Kinoti by citing the rampant abductions and mysterious deaths during the previous regime.

President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting that was briefed on the budget statement Pulse Live Kenya

The president assured Kenyans that such atrocities would have no place in his administration.

Yet, this promise appears hollow as several individuals, including prominent personalities, have mysteriously disappeared in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cases of Billy the Goat and Dr. Austine Omondi, who were arrested under suspicious circumstances, have further fueled public anger.

These incidents have cast a shadow over the president's commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring the safety of all Kenyans.

Public outcry and demand for accountability

The actions of President Ruto's administration have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters.

Human rights organizations have condemned the use of force against peaceful protestors and the resurgence of abductions.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the protests continue, the Kenyan public remains resolute in demanding accountability and transparency from their leaders.