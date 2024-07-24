Day Sirende MCA will never forget: Protestors drag him from high-end car to walk in mud

This wave of discontent has not only affected national politics but has also reached local government levels, with Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) coming under increasing scrutiny.

Sirende MCA forced to walk on muddy road by angry youth

Drama unfolded In Sirende Ward Trans Nzoia county, when locals halted their MCA, Alfred Weswa, while he was driving through a muddy feeder road.

A video capturing the incident quickly went viral, illustrating the mounting frustration of the electorate with their local representatives.

The clip shows Weswa, who was driving a high-end vehicle, being confronted by a group of angry youths.

The protestors were upset with the condition of the road, which they felt was poorly maintained despite their MCA's promises.

The youths demanded that Weswa leave his car and walk through the mud, an act intended to symbolise the poor infrastructure that local residents have to endure.

Sirende MCA's humbling experience

After some negotiation, Weswa, dressed in a crisp blue suit, agreed to the protestors' demands.

He was seen walking through the muddy road while the crowd cheered. The situation escalated as some individuals poured dirty water on his vehicle, further highlighting their dissatisfaction with the state of local roads.

Despite the unusual and humiliating nature of the protest, Weswa responded with a commitment to address the issue.

He promised to improve the road's condition following this memorable encounter. His pledge was met with mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a positive step towards better governance, while others saw it as a reactive measure to public pressure.

The broader implications

This incident is part of a larger pattern of unrest and dissatisfaction among Kenyan citizens regarding local governance.

The protests and demands for better infrastructure are reflective of a broader desire for change and accountability at all levels of government.

