Ruto's brainchild rakes in Sh903.6 million in a single day

Of the amount, nearly a third was generated from transactions in US dollars totalling to $1,446,495 (Sh223,714,916) compared to the Sh680.4 million in local currency.

The figure marks a steady rise in monies collected through the platform following President William Ruto's directive to all state agencies to onboard all their services on the eCitizen platform by the end of this year.

The president further directed that all payments for government services should be channelled through a consolidated paybill, 222222.

This was intended to inject better management and transparency in revenue collection and to stem leakages from numerous collection points.

Following the directive and with over 14,000 services currently accessible and payable on eCitizen, the daily revenue collection rose to an average of Sh300 million in November.

Data from Treasury reveals in November, Sh4.664 billion was collected up from Sh1.44 billion in June before the presidential directive.

The amounts for July, August and September were Sh2.362 billion, Sh3.636 billion and Sh4.233 billion respectively.