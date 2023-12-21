Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok said that the latest data from the online access and payment platform for government services reveals that Sh903.6 million was collected on Wednesday December 20, 2023.
Ruto's brainchild rakes in Sh903.6 million in a single day
The revenue collected by the government on the eCitizen portal on a single day has for the first time crossed the Sh900 million mark.
Of the amount, nearly a third was generated from transactions in US dollars totalling to $1,446,495 (Sh223,714,916) compared to the Sh680.4 million in local currency.
The figure marks a steady rise in monies collected through the platform following President William Ruto's directive to all state agencies to onboard all their services on the eCitizen platform by the end of this year.
The president further directed that all payments for government services should be channelled through a consolidated paybill, 222222.
This was intended to inject better management and transparency in revenue collection and to stem leakages from numerous collection points.
Following the directive and with over 14,000 services currently accessible and payable on eCitizen, the daily revenue collection rose to an average of Sh300 million in November.
Data from Treasury reveals in November, Sh4.664 billion was collected up from Sh1.44 billion in June before the presidential directive.
The amounts for July, August and September were Sh2.362 billion, Sh3.636 billion and Sh4.233 billion respectively.
The government is banking on the average 5,000 new users who sign up to eCitizen daily in addition to the 11 million eCitizen existing users alongside the onboarding of more services to further increase its daily revenue collection.
