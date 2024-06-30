Ruto's PS & allies criticise the government with bold statements

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei is among those who turned against the authorities following the abduction of former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter on Sunday.

“There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them. We must resist the temptation to adopt extra-legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives,” Kipkorir noted.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Muthama's take on Alfred Keter's abduction

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama who at one point also served as UDA Chairman also voiced his concern with the manner in which Keter was seized.

“If it is true that our security officers are the ones who have arrested the former Nandi Hill lawmaker, they should desist from exhibiting inhumanity when making arrests. The law is clear on how apprehension should take place. If it is kidnapping, police should find him before harm befalls him.” Muthama noted.

"Today, the nation has witnessed the abduction of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in Nairobi, another incident in a series of proliferating gangland-type kidnappings. This alarming trend, including the abduction of numerous young people that we have consistently and unequivocally condemned, heralds a grim future for the rule of law that Kenya prides itself on." KANU chairman Gideon Moi noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keter was seized in Nairobi's Lavington area by unknown persons believed to be police officers.

His family watched in horror as the abductors dragged the former MP from his vehicle into a double cabin car that sped away.

Keter's whereabouts remain unknown as pressure mounts on President William Ruto to reign in on the authorities.

After assuming office, President Ruto assured Kenyans that abductions and extra-judicial killings would come to an end in his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, recent wave of unexplained abductions and disappearance of social media influencers point to a worrying trend.