The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's PS & allies criticise the government with bold statements

Charles Ouma

The abduction of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has sparked protests against authorities, including from within President William Ruto's inner circles.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei with President William Ruto
File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei with President William Ruto

President William Ruto’s allies, including his Permanent Secretaries are among those who have criticized his administration over the ongoing wave of abductions in the country.

Recommended articles

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei is among those who turned against the authorities following the abduction of former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter on Sunday.

“There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them. We must resist the temptation to adopt extra-legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives,” Kipkorir noted.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei
File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama who at one point also served as UDA Chairman also voiced his concern with the manner in which Keter was seized.

“If it is true that our security officers are the ones who have arrested the former Nandi Hill lawmaker, they should desist from exhibiting inhumanity when making arrests. The law is clear on how apprehension should take place. If it is kidnapping, police should find him before harm befalls him.” Muthama noted.

READ: Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

"Today, the nation has witnessed the abduction of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in Nairobi, another incident in a series of proliferating gangland-type kidnappings. This alarming trend, including the abduction of numerous young people that we have consistently and unequivocally condemned, heralds a grim future for the rule of law that Kenya prides itself on." KANU chairman Gideon Moi noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keter was seized in Nairobi's Lavington area by unknown persons believed to be police officers.

His family watched in horror as the abductors dragged the former MP from his vehicle into a double cabin car that sped away.

Keter's whereabouts remain unknown as pressure mounts on President William Ruto to reign in on the authorities.

After assuming office, President Ruto assured Kenyans that abductions and extra-judicial killings would come to an end in his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, recent wave of unexplained abductions and disappearance of social media influencers point to a worrying trend.

READ: Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction in Nairobi surfaces

Civil societies and the opposition have sounded the alarm that the country could be headed to darker days if the trend continues.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's PS & allies criticise the government with bold statements

Ruto's PS & allies criticise the government with bold statements

Gen Z protests: Kenyans head to Uhuru Park, moment of silence in churches & Ruto’s low-key appearance

Gen Z protests: Kenyans head to Uhuru Park, moment of silence in churches & Ruto’s low-key appearance

Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction in Nairobi surfaces

Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction in Nairobi surfaces

Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Standard Media Group staff threaten to shut down programmes on its 4 radio stations

Standard Media Group staff threaten to shut down programmes on its 4 radio stations

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

10 instances humanity came alive during anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

10 instances humanity came alive during anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

Saturday accident claims 9 lives along Narok-Bomet road

Saturday accident claims 9 lives along Narok-Bomet road

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament Mark Mwenje

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua attending a church service at ACK Diocese of Nyahururu in Laikipia County

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

How gen z took protest to church with creative with #OccupyChurches trending

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

A collage of Boniface Mwangi and Hanifa Adan

Boniface Mwangi & other activists arrested in company of former CJ Mutunga