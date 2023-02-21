Ex-news anchors & politicians among 224 CAS candidates

Among them are media personalities and politicians who lost in the 2017 General Election.

The list includes both allies of current President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who created the position.

Interviews will begin on March 1, and successful applicants will serve on contracts determined by the President himself.

PSC received 5,000 applications for the 224 positions, and Kenyans have been invited to submit petitions regarding the shortlisted candidates.

Although it is not yet clear how many positions Ruto will appoint, sources say he may appoint 23.

Among the most notable names are former news anchors Linda Ogutu and Mwanaisha Chidzuga. Ms Ogutu left KTN in 2021 to serve as the head of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Secretariat.

“Mkiamka kesho mtapatana na hii list. Naomba tupendane kama wakenya. Tafathali naomba muamke, mkunywe chai na mniombee. Maisha ni kuombeana please. Where is my friend Ahmednasir?” she said in a post on Twitter.

In 2022, Chidzuga vied for the Matuga Constituency parliamentary race on a UDA ticket but lost to Kassim Sawa Tandaza of ANC.

President Ruto’s digital strategist Dennis Itumbi was also shortlisted for the position of CAS, barely a month after he was appointed to the Talanta Hela council.

Among election losers who have been shortlisted include former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, former Senator Millicent Omanga, Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

Others on the list lost during the UDA primaries such as former Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru, former Starehe MP Charles Njagua, and Macdonald Mariga.

Judge rules on legality of CAS positions

The Law Society of Kenya recently lost their case challenging the establishment of CAS position, after Employment and Labour Relations Court judge, Justice Monicah Mbaru, ruled that the PSC had lawfully created the position.

This ruling now allows the PSC to invite applications for job vacancies that were advertised in October 2022, which the LSK had halted by suing.

The decision made by the court serves as a relief for President William Ruto’s allies, who lost in the 2022 General Election, as they are the main beneficiaries of this ruling.

The CAS positions include responsibilities such as responding to issues, providing liaison with the National Assembly and Senate, and coordinating with county governments.

The LSK argued that the creation of the CAS office was illegal and would lead to a bloated wage bill, which could potentially duplicate the roles of principal secretaries.

The society opposed the creation of the CAS office, citing the country’s struggling economy and financial constraints facing the government.